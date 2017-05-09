Source: Rising food prices the next big threat – DailyNews Live

Ndakaziva Majaka 9 May 2017

HARARE – In yet another dose of bad news for long-suffering Zimbabweans, a

local firm has warned that the country’s inflation will continue to rise,

resulting in rising food prices as manufacturing companies turn to the

thriving black market for their foreign exchange needs to import raw

materials.

This comes as Zimbabwe is grappling with an acute shortage of cash, which

has seen overburdened banks giving bagfuls of coins to desperate customers

seeking to withdraw their money.

At the same time, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also warned

that the country’s annual inflation could hit a dollar-era record high of

6,6 percent next year, due to rising food prices and election expenditure.

Equities firm, IH Securities (IH), said in a recent report that local

manufacturers had been forced to pass on their rising production costs to

consumers, as they were sourcing the elusive greenbacks from the parallel

market at a premium.

As a result, black market premium cash rates were now affecting food

prices, as manufacturers were passing their costs on to consumers.

“Inflation continues to gather momentum, with the March CPI (consumer

price inflation) gaining 0,15 percentage points on the February figure of

0,06 percent to 0,21 percent, possibly due to the premiums paid by

manufacturers for accessing forex being passed on to the final consumer,”

IH said in its report.

The country’s annual inflation rate broke into positive territory for the

first time in over two years in February this year, gaining 0,71

percentage points on the January 2017 rate of minus 0,7 percent to 0,6

percent.

Until then, the country was in deflation (a period of effective negative

growth) since October 2014.

Despite the introduction of bond notes last year, President Robert

Mugabe’s government has failed to ease the country’s cash shortages, which

have seen banks struggling to beat snaking queues that have lengthened in

recent weeks.

Zimbabwe is deep in the throes of a debilitating economic crisis which has

led to horrendous company closures and the consequent loss of hundreds of

thousands of jobs.

At the same time, economists have said that poverty levels in the country

are skyrocketing, with average incomes now at their lowest levels in more

than 60 years – with more than 76 percent of the country’s families now

having to make do with pitiful incomes that are well below the poverty

datum line.

Economist Godfrey Kanyenze also told the Daily News yesterday that the

demand for cash on the parallel market was fuelling inflation.

“There is demand for cash on the black market so people are heading to

this market. It is not just the US dollars mind you. There is also demand

for the bond notes on the parallel market, and that is why once people

withdraw them they are vanishing.

“You will notice that people are withdrawing bond notes then trading them

on the parallel market to acquire what they view as stronger currencies

for a store of value.

“This in turn, is affecting the price of cash. So, when manufacturers go

to the market for US dollars, they are priced higher due to this demand,”

Kanyenze said.

On his part, economist Prosper Chitambara warned that the local inflation

would shoot up if more bond notes were introduced into the market.

“If the government supplies more bond notes beyond the $200m Afreximbank

facility, inflation could rise faster,” Chitambara said.

