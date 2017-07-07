Source: Roadblocks fine collections alarming – DailyNews Live

6 July 2017

HARARE – While parliamentarians have over the months raised the issue of

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) setting cash targets on roadblocks,

officials from Home Affairs ministry have vehemently refuted this, saying

the only targets are those of the number of vehicles they should inspect

per day.

However, documents leaked this week clearly indicate the opposite as ZRP

actually issue traffic officers and police stations throughout the country

monetary targets.

The latest expose shows that the ZRP is, instead of policing the roads,

actually out there on a fund-raising exercise milking cash form motorists.

In a struggling economy like Zimbabwe’s, raising $14 million in just six

months by issuing tickets to motorists is alarming.

And in the same period, the ZRP arrested over one million motorists, a

record by all standards and in essence we are talking about the traffic

police making over 5 000 arrests a day.

Interestingly, in the leaked documents, the police – mostly those in

Harare – who failed to meet the targets have blamed the many roadblocks,

which they say make it difficult for them to meet the target as too many

officers are sharing arrests!

Apart from Harare having many roadblocks, others failing to meet the

target have blamed “evading motorists” for the short falls. This means the

police were actually targeting more than the one million arrests.

But what boggles the mind is how the ZRP calculates its targets. So from

the reading of all this, the ZRP has to issue tickets everyday and

vehicles like kombis may be issued with tickets everyday.

The several voices that have raised alarm at police, arguing they are

implementing a government fund-raising project, seem to make sense. One

wonders how such a staggering figure could be raised just from spot fines.

And suspicions become stronger, in the face of this expose, that the

exercise has made some officers in the traffic section rich from

motorists’ bribes and kickbacks.

In recent months, there have been reports of police officers, some of them

very senior, who have been dragged to court facing charges of receiving

bribes from motorists.

While roadblocks are a part of ZRP’s policing duties, what is shocking and

alarming is the setting of targets for them.

During the six-month period, traffic police also collected R11 717 900

which shows that apart from Zimbabwean motorists, those travelling to and

from South Africa are also being affected.

