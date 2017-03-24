Source: ‘Rogue’ States back Zim at UN inquiry – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 24 March 2017

HARARE – Activist group United Nations Watch (UNW) has expressed disgust

over the hailing of Zimbabwe’s human rights record by “rogue” States –

Iran, Venezuela and North Korea.

While the three countries, with controversial governance records, praised

Zimbabwe’s “promotion and protection of human rights” at the United

Nations (UN) Human Rights Council meeting last weekend, UNW accuses the

southern African nation’s government of partisan application of the law

and targeting opposition members and human rights activists with

abduction, arrest and torture.

The Council, which reviews all UN members’ human rights records every four

years, convened in Geneva, Switzerland, where sharply opposing views of

Zimbabwe’s rights record were exposed.

UNW executive director Hillel Neuer said Zimbabwe should cease using

harassment, detention and arrest as tactics to silence human rights

activists.

He said country’s security forces and judiciary must also stop being

partisan.

Zimbabwe’s special envoy to the Geneva meeting, vice president Emmerson

Mnangagwa, said President Robert Mugabe’s government was totally committed

to the protection and respect of human rights, as enshrined in the

country’s Constitution.

He said some of the accusations levelled against Zimbabwe were “based on

misunderstandings and prejudices.”

Zimbabwe’s legal framework prohibits torture and the infliction of cruel,

inhuman or degrading punishment, Mnangagwa said, adding that a tropical

storm which claimed lives and destroyed crops and infrastructure could

hobble government’s efforts to ensure access to some rights by citizens.

He also blamed “illegal” Western sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe for

stifling government efforts at defending and promoting some rights.

Kim Jong-un’s North Korea asked about the impact of Western sanctions on

Zimbabwe’s enjoyment of human rights.

Violent land seizures, along with allegations of vote-rigging and rights

abuses – all denied by Mugabe’s administration – led to the imposition of

sanctions on Zimbabwe by Western powers.

Dictator Bashar al-Assad’s Syria – where a civil war has been raging for

six years – welcomed the commitment by Zimbabwe to accord priority to the

development of human rights, while Vladimir Putin’s Russia noted the

improvement the African nation’s legislative framework.

The Islamic Republic of Iran noted Zimbabwe’s adoption of a new

Constitution in 2013.

Turkey appreciated the legislative improvements here in protecting human

rights.

Sudan commended Harare for its positive engagement with this council’s

universal periodic review.

Zimbabwe’s independent human rights advocates did not support the

country’s rosy human rights report.

Echoing concerns voiced by local rights groups, Neuer protested that the

council was turning into an “abuser solidarity” group and instead of human

rights scrutiny, no less than 70 percent of the country statements offered

praise for the Zimbabwe government.

” . . . the truth is the opposite . . . victims of human rights abuse

object to the adoption of this (Zimbabwe) report,” he said.

“Human rights advocates object to this report filled with praise, because

Zimbabwe restricts freedoms of expression, press, assembly, association,

and movement.”

“The government evicts citizens, invades farms and private businesses and

properties, and demolishes informal marketplaces. The government

interferes with the judiciary; and fails to investigate or prosecute state

security or Zanu PF supporters responsible for violence.”

Neuer added: ” . . . President (UN Human Rights Council president Joaquin

Alexander Maza Martelli), for all of these reasons, let me be absolutely

clear: human rights advocates and the victims of Zimbabwe’s human rights

abuse object to the adoption of this report.”

