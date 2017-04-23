Source: SA to bring best goods to ZITF – Sunday News Apr 23, 2017

THE Department of Trade and Industry on Thursday said it will lead a business delegation of South African companies to the 2017 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The six-day trade fair opens on Tuesday. South Africa’s participation at the ZITF follows on the heels of its participation in 2016, when 431 trade leads were secured by exhibitors, with 21 Zimbabwean agents appointed.

Export sales of R10 million was recorded through participation. Trade and Industry Minister Dr Rob Davies said the ZITF is one of the largest intra-regional trade fair shows in sub-Saharan Africa and that it provides the largest and most convenient trade hub in the region. In addition, an investment seminar will be held on the margins of the ZITF.

“The ZITF aims to promote intra-Africa trade as well as economic integration of the continent,” said Davies.

He said companies that are part of the delegation will be assisted by the DTI through its Export Marketing and Investment Assistance Scheme, which aims to develop export markets for South African products and services and to recruit new foreign direct investment into the country.

— African News Agency (ANA)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



