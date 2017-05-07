Source: ‘Security agents must leave Zec’ – DailyNews Live

Jeffrey Muvundusi 6 May 2017

BULAWAYO – The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (Crisis) has said it is

concerned with the continued involvement of State security agents in

matters involving the country’s elections.

With opposition political parties and civic organisations having upped

their ante in calling for a level electoral playing field, Coalition

spokesperson Dumisani Nkomo told journalists here yesterday that the

electoral process would be a farce as long as there was clear-cut

interference from the ruling party and State security agents.

“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) secretariat must be demilitarised

and every semblance of military or security/ intelligence presence in the

Zec secretariat must be flushed out as a matter of urgency in order to

instil confidence in the electoral body,” Nkomo said.

“Some senior members of the security establishment continue to embed

themselves in partisan politics, openly siding with the ruling party. This

is a violation of the Constitution,” he said.

Nkomo also challenged Zanu PF to stop using traditional leaders as

commissars as is the case in many rural areas where they are used to

mobilise people for ruling party meetings, in violation of section 281 of

the Constitution and the Traditional Leaders Act.

Nkomo further lamented the snail pace in implementing key institutional,

constitutional and electoral reforms.

“Our fear as a coalition which represents over 150 organisations is that

unless key reforms are delivered, the 2018 elections will become a mere

farce with the script being the same as that of the 2013 elections, with

the apparent possibility of the actor being the same, the plot being

distinctly familiar and the outcomes being a dej`a vu moment,” he said.

While welcoming the introduction of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR)

system, Nkomo said if not implemented properly, the system “can be a

monumental disaster”.

“Having said this, we welcome the introduction of the biometric voter

registration system with all its challenges. BVR can only work effectively

if it is accompanied by a broader swathe of institutional reforms. It is

our contention that barely 16 months before the election, there is no

clear election roadmap. At best, there is neither a road nor a map,” Nkomo

said.

This comes after Zec last month carried out field trials of BVR kits

provided by two companies, Laxton Group Limited from China and Dermalog

Identification Systems, a German firm.

The Crisis spokesperson said since BVR captures physical and behavioural

features such as fingerprints, the face, iris and signatures among others.

It can be used as a tool of intimidating people, especially in rural

areas, claiming their voting patterns are being monitored.

As a result, Nkomo said there was need for sufficient time in educating

and informing the voting public about BVR.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



