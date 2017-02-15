Source: ‘Sheriff bungled Mugabe Con-Court case’ – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 14 February 2017

HARARE – #Tajamuka leader Promise Mkwananzi’s attorney has slammed the

Sheriff of the High Court for bungling the case in which the

Constitutional Court (Con-Court) dismissed the activist’s challenge that

President Robert Mugabe was violating the Constitution by violently

quashing protests.

The Con-Court bench – led by Deputy Chief Justice Luke Malaba – threw out

the case last Wednesday after ruling that Mkwananzi had flouted proper

procedure by lodging his application to the wrong address.

Instead of delivering his court papers at Mugabe’s offices at Munhumutapa

Building – the citadel of government power – Mkwananzi served the papers

at the New Government Complex.

But yesterday, Mkwananzi’s lawyer, Kudzayi Kadzere – who consented to the

decision – told the Daily News yesterday that the sheriff, Mcdoff Madhega,

had submitted fake returns of service and false service to the courts.-*

The sheriff, his deputy or assistant deputy, execute all sentences,

decrees, judgments, writs, summonses, rules, orders, warrants, commands

and other process of the courts, and is obliged to make a return to the

court, together with the manner of the execution.

“He was supposed to serve the president at his Munhumutapa office in terms

of Rule 9 of the Constitutional Court rules but instead of doing so, filed

a return of service showing that service was effected at New Government

Complex.

“The sheriff is an officer of court and ought to take his duties

seriously!” Kadzere fumed.

“For him to bungle such an important case, which has never been heard

before in our jurisdiction, is unfortunate,” he said.

“Even more disturbing is that our client paid the requisite fees for the

sheriff’s services considering the risk involved in us having to serve the

application ourselves on the president.”

Efforts to reach Madhega at the High Court yesterday were futile.

But Attorney-General Prince Machaya, who was the government lawyer during

the court hearing, in asking the Con-Court to dismiss the case, cited the

bungled return of service and also noted the application to the president

was supposed to be served within two days after filing it in the

Con-Court, which Kadzere said the sheriff again failed to do.

“He was also supposed to have served the application within two days of it

having been filed as per Rule 27 but he fumbled around for seven straight

days.

“For these reasons, the otherwise meritable application was dismissed,”

the 2015 northern region human rights lawyer of the year, said.

Central to the case was Mkwananzi’s accusation that Mugabe was

overstepping his authority, and that the police force and army had gone

under the president’s partisan control, which he argued was ultra vires

the Constitution.

He cited Mugabe’s remarks at a war veterans meeting that followed one of

#Tajamuka/Sesijikile’s protests last year, where the veteran leader said

his ruling Zanu PF disciplined renegades during the 70s liberation war

against white minority rule by burying them “underground like rats, in

bunkers” – threatening to unleash the same treatment on the protest group

leaders.

Mkwananzi described Mugabe’s threats as “unconstitutional and un-president

like verbal onslaught.”

Mkwananzi wanted the Con-Court to declare Mugabe’s actions

unconstitutional.

Kadzere has said they are going to re-apply within 30 days in terms of the

Constitution, adding that “we are not giving up”.

