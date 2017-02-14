Source: Should Mawarire have come back? – DailyNews Live

Maxwell Sibanda 13 February 2017

HARARE – Zimbabweans across the divide have been debating on whether it

was wise for activist clergyman and founder of #ThisFlag movement, Evan

Mawarire to come back to the country after his six months self-exile in

the United States.

Mawarire returned to Zimbabwe on February 1 only to be arrested by State

security agents at Harare International Airport. He was released this week

on bail.

The Daily News spoke to a number of social and political commentators who

gave their views on Mawarare’s unexpected return and arrest. But was it a

mistake that he decided to come back home?

Political commentator Macdonald Lewanika said Mawarire’s mistake was to

leave in the first place as it postponed the inevitable, killed hope and

belief in the cause which he had been able to cultivate with a broad

spectrum of people at home and abroad in a short time.

“His initial decision allowed the arrest to take place at a time when his

support and sympathy from some elements of the public had ebbed.

“But his return knowing this, both that some people were unhappy with his

initial decision thus no longer supported him as fervently as they did

last year, and knowing that he would be incarcerated and probably lose his

right to travel on a Zimbabwe passport for a while if released, or if

convicted, shows a sternness of character and sacrifice that is admirable

on his part.

“One hopes that he can beat the charges and be released soon to begin the

work around building real relationships on the ground in Zimbabwe which

stood aborted when he decided to leave last year.”

Social activist Farai Maguwu could only agree with Lewanika: “Mawarire’s

mistake was not in returning to his country, but rather the decision to

leave when the movement he had initiated had reached its peak.”

Human rights lawyer Dewa Mavhinga said: “To my knowledge there was no

warrant of arrest for Mawarire while he was away in the United States

because when he left last year he had been cleared by the courts and had

committed no crime.

“Mawarire, like all other Zimbabwean citizens, has a fundamental

constitutional right to freely travel and leave or return to his country

at will, without any fear.

“But it is unfortunate that the Zimbabwe authorities choose to use

prosecution for persecution of a citizen whose only `crime’ was to speak

out against corruption and lack of accountability.

“President Mugabe’s government released Mawarire on bail but must drop all

charges against him.”

Social commentator Rashweat Mukundu said: “Charges against Mawarire are

trumped-up and politically-motivated and to hide away in exile is to give

credence to these charges as well as give in to Zanu PF politics of fear.

“Mawarire is right to come back, clear his name and expose the abuses that

many face in Zimbabwe. He equally has a right to criticise the government

and pursue either civic or political activism as he pleases. Zimbabwe

belongs to all that is those who support and oppose Zanu PF.

“We must never, and I repeat, never be coerced into believing this one

party, singular narrative and ideology propagated by Zanu PF of and

enforced with fear and violence.”

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said: “As far as we understand, Mawarire was

not a fugitive from justice and so there is absolutely no lawful reason

why he shouldn’t have returned to Zimbabwe.

“The main issue here is that the Zanu PF regime is a renegade and

terrorist outfit that is seeing enemies even where there are none.

“This regime is intolerant, violent, brutal and corrupt to the bare bones.

Mawarire should be immediately released from custody. He has got no case

to answer.”

Political commentator Vivid Gwede said: “Mawarire was clearly aware of the

treatment that potentially awaited him back here in Zimbabwe if one

followed the scenarios he gave to foreign media.

“It was not a mistake coming back; I should think so, because he probably

wanted to see an end to his self-imposed exile status. I think he wanted a

closure to the case.

“Now what is happening is moving towards that end of concluding the case,

and he stands a chance. For now he is paying the dues of reclaiming his

freedom through directly facing the legal arsenal that his enemies have

assembled.”

Protest playwright and actor Silvanos Mudzvova said Mawarire is a

Zimbabwean and he did not commit any crime, hence there was no reason why

he shouldn’t return home.

“If you are a genuine fighter for the rights of people it pains to stay

out of Zimbabwe while problems continue to happen every day. Mawarire

felt the pain of letting the people who trusted him down.

“Look, he is good at social media mobilisation and all activists in this

country failed to close that gap.

The only way for social media activism to work effectively is when you are

on the ground with the people and Evan did that coming back to the people.

“Mugabe went into exile with Sally (the late President’s first wife) and

they returned, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison but in the end the

war was won.

“With Mawarire back in Zimbabwe the spirit of social media activism has

been revived and Zimbabwe will become interesting again.”

Political commentator Phillip Pasirayi said: “Mawarire decided to come

back even if he knew about the impending arrest. You need leaders like

that who are prepared to go that extra mile to fight the unjust system.

“If he had prolonged his stay (in the US) many of his supporters would

have doubted his commitment to the struggle.

“I think he did the right thing to come back and be with the people.

Already some people were starting to doubt him and his return and what he

is currently going through will restore that confidence in people who

follow him.”

Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said: “Mawarire is a Zimbabwean and he

has every right to come back home. But he had fled in the first place for

his safety then it was imprudent to come back so early without guarantees

that he will be safe.”

ZimRights director Okay Machisa said: “Coming back to your country

especially when you have started a very legal and noble case for the

country becomes paramount to the democratisation process of Zimbabwe.

Mawarire proved beyond doubt that he with us and ready to face the system

and that it’s better to be in jail in Zimbabwe than outside the country

“Mawarire knew that he would be arrested and that he could be locked up

for a long time but he decided to come.

“Struggles all over have not been fought from comfort zones. He is not the

first to be arrested on such issues and therefore it becomes important for

him to be brave and follow the path of those that have gone through

such.”

