Source: Should Mnangagwa declare interests? – DailyNews Live

Maxwell Sibanda, ASSISTANT EDITOR 30 January 2017

HARARE – Political analysts have said it would be suicidal for Vice

President Emmerson Mnangagwa to come clean on his mooted presidential

ambitions despite growing calls by his supporters who feel his silence is

fuelling the factional and succession fights in the deeply divided Zanu

PF.

Mnangagwa allies – Team Lacoste and a group of young Turks going by the

moniker Generation 40 (G40) – have being going at each other hammer and

tongs in the brutal Zanu PF succession war.

G40 is rabidly opposed to Mnangagwa’s reported presidential ambitions.

The Midlands godfather has not publicly stated his bid although he is

touted as the front runner to succeed Mugabe who turns a very mature 93

years old next month.

In recent weeks, Mnangagwa’s allies who include disgruntled war veterans,

have been making loud calls for Mugabe to pave way for his long time aide.

Political analysts, however, say Mnangagwa is right to continue with

“softly-softly strategy despite the impatience of his supporters.

“If Mnangagwa declares his interest he will be committing political

suicide. The whole system of intimidation and character assassination in

his party will descend on him,’ said Maxwell Saungwemwe.

“That will be a very heedless political manoeuvre. Zanu PF’s political

system is averse to succession planning and discussions. The system

believes that as long as Mugabe can breathe, discussing succession is a

politically mutinous taboo and a no go area.

“He (Mnangagwa) has stayed too long in Zanu PF to know that declaring his

interest will make him a dead man walking. This will not happen.

“By the way he and all Zanu PF officials are cowards who can’t challenge

Mugabe openly. They have too many examples of their kind who faced the

music after talking of succession,” added Saungweme.

Political commentator Farai Maguwu said those calling for Mnangagwa to

declare his interest have a clear agenda to end his political career.

“Mugabe has said it again and again that anyone who harbours presidential

ambitions during his lifetime is a witch. If Mnangagwa declares his

interest it will be seen as a coup by Mugabe and he will be dealt with the

Mujuru way.

“Mnangagwa is praying the same prayer every Zimbabwean is silently

praying.”

Political and civic rights’ activist Vivid Gwede said it was dangerous to

declare one’s ambitions in Zanu PF as history was littered by “men and

women” who fell by the wayside for declaring their own political

ambitions.

“For Mnangagwa to plainly tell Mugabe to go would result in a serious

backlash on his career because he is an appointee. Remember how it ended

for people like Edison Zvobgo who also had the same presidential ambitions

and spoke out,” Gwede told the Daily News.

“For Mnangagwa to remain safe it does not have to be a personal matter,

but an organisational matter in Zanu PF. Yes, there is an element of fear

of consequences in his silence. So I think it is a problem of an

organisational culture, where the mechanism of succession is not working

because of too much centralisation of power by Mugabe.

“On the other hand, we need to understand that there was a potential

succession in 2008 which was aborted. So it does not have to be about

Mnangagwa but even free and fair national elections that allow a new

leader to emerge outside Zanu PF.

“In fact, the electoral succession is the one envisaged by our

constitution. To avoid any confusion, it should be widely known that

succession in Zimbabwe is not a Zanu PF family matter, it is a national

matter which can also be very democratically resolved by the 2018

elections.”

Human rights activist Edinah Masanga said Mnangagwa should make known his

interests.

`’I think if Mnangagwa really wants to succeed Mugabe he should make his

wishes known. Why is he hiding in the closet so to speak?

“No one wants a leader like that, that displays cowardice tendencies, if

you are going to lead people you have to straight speak up so the people

can see you. But in all honest, I just think Zanu PF should not lead

anyone in Zimbabwe at all. Enough is enough,” said Masanga.

In recent weeks there have been loud calls by both Mnagagwa supporters and

high profile politicians for the Midlands godfather to make known his

reported presidential plans.

Former Education minister David Coltart recently challenged Mnangagwa to

“come clean” on his mooted presidential aspirations.

This came as Zanu PF’s two major factions were savaging each other with

malicious intent ever since the images of Mnangagwa holding a coffee mug

inscribed with the words “I Am the Boss” emerged in the public domain at

the beginning of the year.

“Mnangagwa has a constitutional right, along with the rest of us, to

aspire for political office. There is nothing wrong with that, and good

luck to him.

“But I have a word of advice for him which is in two pieces. Firstly, he

needs to be open to us, as there is this cat-and-mouse game being played

in our country where it’s obvious to everyone that he has presidential

aspirations but he continues with the fiction that he doesn’t want this.

“We all know he has presidential aspirations, he should just come out and

say so,” Coltart said

Mnangagwa’s allies, particularly a large cross-section of war veterans,

have also escalated their loud calls for Mugabe to retire and pave way for

his long time aide to take over the reins at both party and government

level.

Expelled former Mashonaland Central youth chairman, Godfrey Tsenengamu,

also warned that the VP’s followers were becoming impatient with his

softly-softly strategy.

Tsenengamu also warned that if Mnangagwa did not confront Mugabe and the

succession issue now, he risked losing much of the support of his

battle-weary followers and other Zimbabweans who were yearning for change.

“ED (Mnangagwa) is too loyal to Mugabe and we can’t eat his loyalty to his

leader. We are worried about our future as a younger generation and if

what matters to him is his loyalty to Mugabe then they are going to go

down together because we can’t vote for Mugabe in 2018,” Tsenengamu said

emphatically.

Sacked former Cabinet minister and war veterans’ leader, Christopher

Mutsvangwa, together with his executive, have also stepped up their

efforts to force Mugabe to step down, accusing the increasingly frail

nonagenarian of being at the centre of the country’s rot.

Businessman-cum politician, Energy Mutodi also recently challenged Zanu PF

told an extra ordinary congress to choose Mugabe’s successor.

And like Tsenengamu, Mutodi and Mutsvangwa, former Zanu PF chairman for

Mashonaland West province, Temba Mliswa, has also recently suggested that

Mugabe should hand over power to Mnangagwa.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



