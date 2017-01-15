Source: Site for 21st Feb movement celebrations identified – Sunday News Jan 15, 2017

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE ZANU-PF Matabeleland South Province has identified Hazel Site in the Matopo National Park as the venue for this year’s 21st February Movement celebrations.

The site is 33 kilometres from Bulawayo and was chosen over the Main Camp at Maleme, also within the national park.

Officials said at least $1 million is needed to host the event. Addressing party officials from the province yesterday after a tour of the possible sites for the event, the party’s National Secretary for the Youth League, Cde Kudzanai Chipanga, said the youths were impressed with the venue and the development so far.

“We are pleased with the attendance of leadership from Matabeleland South which is the hosting province for this preparatory meeting and tour. They are pleased with the venue that they have settled for. These are also the venues that we have been looking forward to as they are tourist attractions. They are promoting domestic tourism,” he said.

The 21st February Movement is an anual event set aside to celebrate the life of President Mugabe. It was established in 1986 to encourage Zimbabweans particularly the youth to emulate the iconic leader and his revolutionary ideas and selfless policies. This year marks the 31st anniversay of the event. Last year the celebrations were held at Great Zimbabwe in Masvingo and in 2015 it was held in Victoria Falls in Matabeleland North. Cde Chipanga said the mobilisation committees have already been set up.

“We have now switched on our mobilisation committees and we have national mobilising committees. They have started work. Given that such events attract a multitude of people we feel this time we should mobilise up to $1 million for the day,” he said.

Cde Chipanga said Matabeleland South has been given great honour to host the important celebrations and should do the best to ensure it will be a success.

He said stakeholders, Government departments and other wings of Zanu-PF should take part in preparing for the celebrations. He also said civic organisations who wish to be part of the planning were free to take part. Other organs of the party such as war veterans, ex-detainees, collaborators, women’s league and the main wing will have an active role to play in the preparation process.

Cde Chipanga said the Zanu-PF Youth League will need to spruce up the surrounding areas in preparation for the event.

Cde Chipanga said the province needs to ensure that committees look into issues of water, transport, food, entertainment and accommodation in preparation of the event. A fundraising dinner is set to take place to raise money for the event. A musical gala has also been lined up to take place after the celebrations.

