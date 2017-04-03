Source: Spot fines hike spurs outrage – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 2 April 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwean authorities have generated outrage after increasing

spot fines by up to 100 percent to try to deter road carnage, to the

bemusement and anger of many motorists.

Motorists demanded a rollback of that increase to make sure spot fines

remain affordable.

This comes as Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa has just slapped

suffering small businesses – including hair salons, driving schools and

commuter omnibuses – with taxes as he bids to shore up the State’s heavily

depleted coffers.

Anarchy has ruled for years on the roads, with government moving to hit

offenders harder in the wallet for breaking traffic rules, even at the

lower end of the scale, with a view to force drivers to drive more

responsibly.

Under new legislation outlined under the Finance Act gazetted last week

Friday, spot fines for many offences rose to $30 from $20 as part of

efforts to change a system that has allowed – some say even encouraged – a

culture of indifference toward traffic rules and road safety.

Section 35 changes Levels 1, 2 and 3 of the Standard Scale of Fines in the

Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act “with effect from 1st January

2017.”

Level 1 is now $10 – it was previously $5; Level 2 is $15, it was $10;

and Level 3 is $30, it was $20.

Police “spot fines” have dramatically gone up, with the more serious petty

traffic offences attracting a fine of $30 instead of $20 and

proportionately smaller fines being requested for lesser petty offences.

The current standard scale of fines was last reviewed in February 2009,

when the country migrated to the use of multi-currencies.

“Whereas the fines are supposed to be deterrent, this, however, is not

being achieved due to the low level of some of the fines,” Chinamasa said

in his 2017 National Budget.

Driving a vehicle without windscreen wiper and driving without head or

side lights; which used to attract a $5 fine is now $10; cutting corners

when turning right and failure to signal when slowing down, stopping or

turning, which used to attract a $10 fine is now $20; and proceeding

against a red robot; overtaking over solid line and having a

non-functional foot brake which was $20 is now $30.

It is chaos on the streets, Chinamasa said.

Shared taxis called mishikashika, often with broken tail-lights, stop

indiscriminately to pick-up and drop passengers.

Minibuses turn two lanes into three. Pedestrians sprint across the road.

Drivers emerge from corner shops carrying beers, stepping into

diesel-belching SUVs.

Such widespread disregard for personal safety and obeying the rules of the

road has to be stopped in the country, the Finance minister said.

“Most of the carnage that is witnessed on the country’s roads is a result

of human error arising from failure to observe road traffic regulations,”

Chinamasa said.

“This is exacerbated by non-deterrent fines. It is, therefore, proposed to

increase the standard scale of fines of level 1 to 3, with effect from

January 1, 2017.”

Traffic accidents are among the leading killers of Zimbabwean citizens,

claiming more lives than the rising levels of violent crime, which receive

far more media attention.

Advocates of the deterrent road spot fines say they are desperately needed

to curb the widespread flouting of road safety rules.

Street signs at major intersections warn drivers to obey traffic laws, yet

these same streets are lined with petrol pumps where attendants sell beer

to drivers and drive-through liquor stores.

So far, road safety education campaigns by the Traffic Safety Council of

Zimbabwe using celebrities such as musicians Sandra Ndebele and Charles

Charamba, including those against drunk driving, have not resonated with

ordinary people.

“The police were already extorting us and now they want to increase the

spot fines. It’s a horrible lot of money they’ll be making us pay in spot

fines, look at the (state of the) economy,” said motorist Gerald

Mutemasango.

Each year, traffic police wielding spikes write tens of thousands of

tickets for infractions such as running a red light, and speeding.

“Well, obviously, this is a positive change. At least it will bring some

order,” said a policeman who was filling in a ticket for a driver who had

been speeding.

“My hands are sure to be full now.”

For years, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has complained that the police

does not remit the money it raises from fines to the Consolidated Revenue

Fund.

Several officers have been fired for bribe-taking, but this has done very

little to eradicate the scourge.

The new fines are likely to worsen the corruption because very few people

can afford to pay a $30 spot fine.

Corrupt traffic police normally negotiate for payment from offenders,

which would usually be much lower than the prescribed fines.

