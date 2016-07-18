Source: Statutory Instrument 64 of 2016 in full | The Sunday Mail July 17, 2016

Control of Goods (Open General Import Licence) (No.2) (Amendment) Notice, 2016 (No.8) It is hereby notified that the Minister of Industry and Commerce has, in terms of section 4(1)(a) of the Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) Regulations, 1974, published in Rhodesia Government Notice 766 of 1974, made the following notice: –

1. This notice may be cited as the Control of Goods (Open General Import Licence) (No. 2) (Amendment) Notice, 2016 (No.8).

2. The Schedule to the Control of Goods (Open General Import Licence) (No.2) Notice, 1996, published in Statutory Instrument 8 of 1996, is amended by the insertion of the following –

“24. Coffee creamers (Cremora) classified under headings 2106:9090 of the customs tariff.

25. Camphor creams, White petroleum jellies and Body creams classified under headings 3304:9990 of the customs tariff.

26. Plastic pipes and fittings classified under headings 3917:2110, 3917:2190, 3917:2310, 3917:2320, 3917:2390 and 8424:8100 of the customs tariff.

27. Builders ware products —

i. wheelbarrows (flat pan and concrete pan wheelbarrows) classified under headings 8716:8010 of the customs tariff;

ii. structures (excluding prefabricated buildings of heading 94.06) and parts of structures of iron or steel (bridges and bridges section, lock gates, towers, lattice masts, roofs, roofing frameworks, doors, windows and their frames and thresholds for doors, shutters, balustrade, pillars and columns) and plates, rods, angles, shapes, sections and tubes prepared for use in structures of iron and steel classified under headings 7308:3090 of the customs tariff;

iii. flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more, clad plated or coated and corrugated steel roofing sheets classified under headings 7210:4100 of the customs tariff; and

iv. Other furniture and parts thereof and other metal furniture of steel kitchen units classified under headings 9403:2090 of the customs tariff.

28. Metal clad insulated panels classified under headings 8418:9910, 8418:9990 and 9406:0091 of the customs tariff.

29. Baked beans and potato crisps classified under headings 2005:5900 and 2005:2000 of the customs tariff.

30. Cereals classified under headings 1904:1010 of the customs tariff.

31. Bottled water, Mayonnaise, Salad cream, Peanut butter, Jams, Maheu, Canned fruits and Vegetables, Pizza base, Yoghurts, Flavoured Milks, Dairy juice blends, Ice creams, Cultured Milk, Cheese.

32. Second hand tyres (all re-treaded or used pneumatic tyres or rubber) classified under headings 4012 of the customs tariff.

33. Baler and binder twine classified under headings 5607:2100 and 5607:4100 of the customs tariff.

34. Fertilisers (Urea and Ammonium nitrate), Compounds and blends, Tile adhesive and tylon, Shoe polish, Synthetic hair products.

35. Flash doors, Beds, Wardrobes, Bedroom and Dining room suites, Office furniture and Tissue wading.

36. Woven fabrics of cotton (containing 85 percent or more by weight of cotton, weighing not more than 200g/m2 classified under headings 5208 and 5209 of the customs tariff), woven fabrics of cotton (containing less than 85 percent by weight of cotton, mixed mainly or solely with man-made fibres, weighing not more than 200g/m2 classified under headings 5210 of the customs tariff), Woven fabrics of cotton (containing less than 85 percent by weight of cotton, mixed mainly or solely with man-made fibres, weighing more than 200g/m2 classified under headings 5211 of the customs tariff and other woven fabrics of cotton).”