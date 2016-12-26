Police were flying in a police helicopter when they intercepted a car being smuggled in the Limpopo River.

Source: Stolen car destined for Zimbabwe found in Limpopo River – eNCA 24 December 2016

JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo police on Friday intercepted the smuggling of a car from South Africa to Zimbabwe.

Limpopo Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, was flying in a police helicopter when the vehicle was seen attempting to cross the Limpopo River, spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

Ledwaba was leading a high density operation in Musina and Beitbridge.

“After visiting the roadblock and a walkabout at the adjacent mall, the General took a helicopter to patrol the area, when he noticed the suspected stolen vehicle, a grey Toyota, inside the Limpopo river,” Mojapelo said.

“The vehicle was semi-submerged in the water and the suspects were about to make use of five donkeys to pull it out towards the Zimbabwe side. Upon noticing the police, the suspects fled into Zimbabwe.”

Mojapelo said that the vehicle was still inside the water and once the police succeeded in pulling it out, its origin and ownership would be determined.

