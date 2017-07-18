Source: Stop the blame game! – DailyNews Live

Eric Chiriga 18 July 2017

HARARE – If there is one thing our leaders are masters of, it is the blame

game.

They will always craft ways of explaining the cause of a problem, rather

than come up with pragmatic, long-term solutions.

For a long time, President Robert Mugabe’s government has blamed

sanctions, Western forces et al for the myriad problems faced by the

nation.

The sanctions mantra seems to have been shelved for now, though.

But for some time now, the new chorus that bond notes are being

externalised has been getting louder.

Word has been doing rounds in the corridors of power, with authorities

desperately attempting to explain why the bond notes – a surrogate

currency valued at par with the United States dollar – are also vanishing

from circulation, instead of them actually easing the cash crisis, as

promised by the monetary authorities.

On the contrary, the cash crisis is deepening, with the stubborn bank

queues getting even longer.

In their explanation of the escalating liquidity challenges, the

authorities have blamed externalisation and accused some elements,

including businesses, of skirting the banking system.

Just last week, Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa told the National

Assembly that: “The practice by some traders, including foreigners

operating within the reserved sectors of the economy, to operate without

banking accounts is unethical business practice that should not be

tolerated in this country.”

“Non-banking of cash by such unscrupulous traders has a haemorrhaging

effect on the circulation of money in the economy,” he added.

Well and fine, those ill-practices could be contributing to the problem,

but it’s quite difficult to buy that as the major cause of the cash

crisis.

This is not the first time Zimbabweans are experiencing the terrible and

painful cash shortages.

Long-suffering Zimbabweans, who lost their hard-earned money to

hyperinflation, have simply been taken back to the dreaded period of

2007-8.

And since then, those painful experiences have made Zimbabweans lose trust

in the system, particularly the banks.

That lack of trust and confidence is the same reason why today’s cash

shortages are difficult to curb.

And government must regain that trust.

That’s where the problem lies, not the externalisation blame game

government is playing.

To also prove that government enjoys playing the game, rather than address

the root cause, is the issue of imports.

As local manufacturers faced decimation, government began pointing fingers

at the affordable and competitive imports for the industry’s demise.

The authorities went to the extent of banning imports – through the

Statutory Instrument (SI) 64 – in a desperate effort to save the local

manufacturers.

Though it might have had positive effect, the protectionist measure might

have worked in saving the struggling local industry, the manufacturers did

not get where they are – operating at way below capacity while scores

others shut down – because of imports.

No. Imports have always been there.

They are not the root cause of the problem.

Misgovernance, bad policies, lack of accountability and gross

mismanagement – the list is endless – are the reasons why Zimbabwe faces

the abyss.

And playing the blame game, coupled with the introduction of stopgap

measures – bond notes and SI64 – is not and will never be the solution to

Zimbabwe’s problems.

There is urgent need for the authorities to regain the people’s trust,

implement sound long term policies and above all, political will.