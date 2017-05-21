Source: Stressed banks weep over cash shortages – DailyNews Live

John Kachembere 20 May 2017

HARARE – Bankers yesterday broke their silence over the country’s

worsening cash shortages – confirming in the process that even bond notes

are disappearing from the formal market, amid concerns that the surrogate

currency is now being traded in neighbouring countries by unscrupulous

dealers.

The acute shortage of both bond notes and the much-coveted United States

dollars on the market comes as jittery ordinary Zimbabweans and businesses

are increasingly fearful that the dying local economy is hurtling towards

the debilitating lows of 2008, which saw shops running out of goods due to

world record hyper inflation.

Addressing delegates yesterday, on the second day of the Financial Markets

Indaba being held in Harare, Barclays Bank Zimbabwe managing director

George Guvamatanga said bond notes had vanished from the local market and

were now big business in neighbouring countries.

“It’s not yet established, but there could be more bond notes at Park

Station in South Africa, and in Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique than we

have here in Zimbabwe.

“Someone realised there is an opportunity to sell the bond notes to

Zimbabweans living outside the country, who then don’t have to come here

and queue to withdraw their money from banks.

“At the moment, it’s easier for us at Barclays to give United States

dollars than to give bond notes,” Guvamatanga told transfixed delegates.

“There are lots of Zimbabweans living outside the country and they need

the bond notes, just as we want to use them here,” weighed in Bankers

Association of Zimbabwe president Charity Jinya.

Despite authorities injecting more bond notes into the market, and

recently increasing their weekly importation of United States dollars by

50 percent, the government continues to battle to stem the country’s

severe cash shortages by desperate Zimbabweans who are besieging

over-stretched banks as they despairingly try to withdraw their money.

The disappearance of the country’s surrogate currency from the market has

also often forced banks to give desperate Zimbabweans their cash in

sackfuls of coins.

It has also seen banks limiting the amount of money both individuals and

companies can withdraw, sometimes to as low as $20.

Despite the aggressive push by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to

promote the use of plastic money and mobile platforms, as part of measures

to promote a cashless society, banks have been witnessing rising demand

for cash.

RBZ governor John Mangudya has also blamed the shortages of cash to

externalisation and the spiriting away of dollars and bond notes by

foreign currency dealers from the formal market.

“There is a lot of indiscipline in this economy. There is a thin line

between indiscipline and lack of confidence. People should learn to bank

their money and no one should trade in foreign currency if they are not

registered.

“The bank, in close co-operation with the police and Zimra, has stepped up

operations to deal with that malpractice. It is such indiscipline that has

crept into our society that needs to be addressed to enhance the efficient

circulation of money in the economy.

“It is against this background which has necessitated the bank to

establish a hotline or whistle blower facility as a national approach to

enhance compliance with the rule of law,” Mangudya said.

In previous interviews with the Daily News, economists have also warned

that the country is headed for a major crisis and that the disappearing

bond notes are indicative of an economy “in deep distress”.

“The fact that it is so difficult to get money out of banks also makes

people reluctant to put their money into their banks.

“With 10 million Zimbabweans each carrying a few bond notes in their

pockets, wallets or handbags, 10 million times that number can easily add

up the total amount of bond notes in issue,” veteran economist John

Robertson told the Daily News fortnight ago.

Another economist, Vince Musewe, also said the limits that had been placed

on cash withdrawals were discouraging people from banking their money.

“Because of limits on cash withdrawals, there is no incentive to bank

money. So, for example, retailers would rather hold onto their cash.

“The informal sector is not banking either, so very little is going back

to the banks, hence the worsening shortages.

“In the case of US dollars, nobody banks them anymore. Huge sums are

sitting outside the banking system.

“You then add illicit leakages of export revenues which do not come back

to country and you can then easily see the magnitude of the crisis,”

Musewe said.

Last month the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also noted that bond

notes had failed to solve the country’s deepening economic crisis, further

calling for comprehensive reforms.

“Zimbabwe is in a very, very difficult situation, as you know. There is a

limited amount of foreign exchange inflows coming in and no monetary

policy tool.

“So, it’s very important to have a more comprehensive policy package which

also addresses a lot of the fiscal challenges that the country faces,” IMF

director for the African Department, Abebe Aemro Selassie, said.

Zimbabwe is deep in the throes of a debilitating economic crisis which has

led to horrendous company closures and the consequent loss of hundreds of

thousands of jobs.

At the same time, economists have said that poverty levels in the country

are skyrocketing, with average incomes now at their lowest levels in more

than 60 years – with more than 76 percent of the country’s families now

having to make do with pitiful incomes that are well below the poverty

datum line.

This also comes as Zimbabwe has now been officially ranked as the poorest

country in Africa.

