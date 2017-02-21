Struggling firms in Zimbabwe have “fallen over each” other to wish President Robert Mugabe many more years to come as he turned 93.

Source: ‘Struggling’ firms wish Mugabe, 93, many more years to come | News24

Harare – Struggling firms in Zimbabwe have “fallen over each” other to wish President Robert Mugabe many more years to come as he turned 93 on Tuesday.

Despite clear signs Mugabe was clueless in finding solutions to Zimbabwe’s political and economic crisis, embattled state entities took up expensive advertising slots in all newspapers, including the private media, state television and radio to “bootlick” him.

This came at a time when some in the Zanu-PF youth league called on the day to be declared a national holiday.

“We are fortunate to be part of this great celebration of life and given that your journey in life has been from humble beginnings and incarceration to leading out people towards total freedom,” read part of an advert placed in a private daily by the ministry of energy and power development.

Not to be outdone in the hero-worshipping and praise singing was AB Communication, a media firm owned by the minister of ICT Supa Mandiwanzira.

The firm, which was controversially awarded a broadcasting licence, congratulated the nonagenarian with an advertisement that referred to him as “Zimudhara”.

“The high standards of excellence we emulate in all we do is from the foundation set by His Excellency who embodies the spirit of hard work,” it gushed.

NetOne, the state-owned telecommunications firm, which has been struggling against private competition, chipped in with an equally sycophant advert, proclaiming Happy Birthday to “The One. The Only One”.

A number of other troubled private firms with close links to the ruling party also stampeded to wish Mugabe a happy birthday.

Meanwhile, a $2.5m lavish party awaited the veteran leader in Matobo on Saturday. His critics said the money could be better spent on villagers displaced by the devastating cyclone Dineo.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



