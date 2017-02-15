Source: Sweden wants to boost Zim investment, exports – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 15 February 2017

HARARE – Sweden’s new ambassador to Zimbabwe, Sofia Calltorp, has said she

would immediately start working to restart stalled investment here and

resume exports from the southern African country that plummeted after the

controversial land grab programme.

Welcoming pledges from President Robert Mugabe for improved cooperation

after presenting her credentials at the State House on February 9,

Calltorp – who has great experience from both the political arena as well

as from the humanitarian field – said she also hoped for a “new phase of

cooperation”, and that Zimbabwe’s exports of clothing and textiles to

Sweden, currently averaging a meagre $15 000 per annum, could be raised.

Mugabe struck a conciliatory tone after accepting Calltorp’s Letter of

Credence from Prime Minister Stefan Lo:fven – leader of the Swedish Social

Democratic Party who is also the head of government in Stockholm.

Zimbabwe desperately needs to revive manufacturing output and exports to

stave off an economic collapse. The loss of export earnings has caused

Zimbabwe’s gross domestic product to shrink by almost a third.

“Several big Swedish companies are already present in Zimbabwe and we will

continue to encourage Swedish investors to engage with the Zimbabwean

market – especially with the increasing opportunities arising within the

mining and agricultural sector,” Calltorp said referring to Zimbabwe’s top

forex earners.

“We will together with Open Trade Gate Sweden (OTGS) similarly continue to

assist Zimbabwean producers and manufacturers that are keen to export to

Sweden or to partner up with Swedish companies.”

OTGS provides requisite market intelligence to Zimbabwean companies,

particularly those with the potential as well as the capacity to export to

Sweden and the European Union (EU).

ZimTrade, in collaboration OTGS and the Embassy of Sweden in Zimbabwe,

will host a seminar on `How to Export to Sweden’ at the Holiday Inn in

Bulawayo today where participants from the clothing, textiles as well as

leather sector are expected to attend.

This session follows a similar seminar held in Harare in September last

year.

The mother of two said Sweden’s support to the Zimbabwean people dates

back to the liberation struggle and was keen to see the continuous

development of Zimbabwe.

She said she was “looking forward to sustain and strengthen the

longstanding relationship between Zimbabwe and Sweden.”

Sweden’s commitment to Zimbabwe was also reflected in its development

cooperation with Zimbabwe.

Each year Sweden provides $20-25 million in development assistance to the

country via the United Nations (UN) and civil society.

“Sweden primarily supports initiatives that enhance gender equality,

respect for rule of law and human rights, but also efforts that ensure

that everyone has access to professional health services.

“Lastly, Sweden will provide more support to climate and environment

programmes in the coming years,” she said.

Zimbabwe, led by 92-year-old Mugabe, has been subject to a series of

restrictions, including an arms embargo and economic sanctions, imposed by

the EU and the United States. But the EU has suspended sanctions against

scores of Zimbabweans after the southern African country approved a new

Constitution that curbed presidential powers in 2013.

The move underlines the growing belief in Brussels that Zimbabwe is

pressing ahead with democratic reforms.

