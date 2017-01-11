DISGRUNTLED war veterans, who form a huge chunk of Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies, have urged the VP to dump his quiet diplomacy and engage in a bareknuckle fight against his political foes in the G40 faction to save his political career.

Source: Take Moyo head-on, Mnangagwa urged – NewsDay Zimbabwe January 11, 2017

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association secretary-general, Victor Matemadanda, told NewsDay yesterday it was high time Mnangagwa broke out of his self-imposed cocoon and hit back at the likes of politburo member Jonathan Moyo, who were dressing him down on social media platforms.

“He [Mnangagwa] says he will only speak when the President [Robert Mugabe] says speak, but I think he can’t allow this to continue. He has to censure Moyo, who is his junior in the party, to stop this abuse. Mnangagwa has to speak out and shut him up,” he said.

“Moyo is being cheered on as he attacks the revolution and it appears as if he is being sent to continue attacking Mnangagwa and nothing happens to him. If President Mugabe wants to stop this madness, surely he can because he can’t just say by word of mouth stop abusing Twitter and not take action.”

Matemadanda’s remarks came after Moyo, in a recent tweet, claimed Mnangagwa’s allies were “sabotaging government policies by working to prop up the VP” who is said to be angling to succeed Mugabe.

Matemadanda and several members of his executive, including war veterans chairperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, were last year booted out of Zanu PF for alleged insubordination after they publicly declared their allegiance to Mnangagwa.

Part of Moyo’s tweet, which offended the war veterans read: “Big progress would be made if officials worked, not for their successor, but for the success of the policies of President Mugabe and the government.”

Former Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial secretary for security, Batsirai Musona, echoed similar sentiments, saying Mnangagwa should not wait for Mugabe to come to his rescue.

“We have seen the selective application of the law in Zanu PF. For some, action is taken even in the absence of evidence, while the likes of Moyo can defy Mugabe and remain untouched. It is without question that Mangagwa should break his silence and meet his accusers and enemies head-on,” he said.

Political analyst, Alexzander Rusero concurred saying Mnangagwa should also take his fight to social media to save his skin.

“Their differences are well-documented, but for us to take Moyo on Twitter and conclude that he is attacking government policies or his party bosses, is wrong. He only makes these attacks on Twitter, not in Cabinet or politburo or central committee. He does this as a free citizen, who is entitled to his opinion. So, Mnangagwa should also just open his account and fight back,” he said.

Rusero warned that Mnangagwa could suffer the same fate as ousted former Vice-President Joice Mujuru if he remained silent in the hope that the ruling party would censure his detractors.

But, Mnangagwa’s aides yesterday said the VP was unlikely to change his approach, as he remains unfazed by attacks from some “students of law, who do not even fully understand how government works”.

“He is currently concerned about achieving food security in this country and President Mugabe knows that he is capable of delivering. He is focused on implementing government policy and see it succeed and will not be distracted by side shows,” a close Mnangagwa aide, who declined to be named, said.

