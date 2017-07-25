Source: Teenager among arrested MDC-T youths – NewsDay Zimbabwe July 25, 2017

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl is among the seven MDC-T youths who appeared at the Gweru Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with intention to promote violence after they allegedly staged a demonstration last Saturday demanding the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to level the political playing field ahead of next year’s elections.

by STEPHEN CHADENGA

Six of the accused — Wonderful Marange (46), Taurai Mugaga (30), Clifford Mulingwa (31), Mthulisi Nhoko (37), Ndaba Mangena (22) and Faith Chuma (24) — were granted $100 bail and remanded to August 21 by provincial magistrate Pathekile Msipa.

The teenage girl was released into the custody of her mother and also remanded to August 21.

The State alleges that on July 22, the accused persons were observed by police officers among a group of about 20 people gathered at Midlands Hotel before they marched along Robert Mugabe Road chanting political slogans and denouncing Zec chairperson Rita Makarau and the ruling Zanu PF party.

The State further alleges that the accused were waving placards, which were inscribed: We demand free and fair elections; Zec secretariat must be independent and Makarau must go.

The court heard that the first accused (Marange) was in possession of a catapult and five stones.

Andrew Marimo prosecuted while Claudius Makwara represented the accused.