TelOne unveils Zim’s first data centre

BUSINESS EDITOR 27 March 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s fixed telecommunications firm, TelOne, has unveiled

the country’s first world class data centre as part of strategies to

diversify its business and increase revenue streams.

The state-of-the-art data centre, which is a sub-project of the National

Broadband (NBB) Project, is expected to transform TelOne to become a fixed

mobile converged company with emphasis on broadband, cloud and digital

services.

TelOne managing director Chipo Mtasa said the data centre was a strategic

location for storing, processing, accessing and distributing large amounts

of data.

“The facilities we have built are world class, Tier 3 (three) meaning we

guarantee reliability at 99,98 percent uptime. I therefore implore on all

of you to seriously consider us to host you instead of constructing your

own centres,” she said.

Market experts said government institutions, parastatals and industry

players like banks and other big data corporations can enjoy the services

offered by the data centre such as co-location, disaster recovery, back-up

and storage, bandwidth rental and a diversity of cloud services.

Individuals and small to medium enterprises can also enjoy the variability

of services which include web hosting and rack space rental.

“As a specialised entity, not only are we guaranteeing the expertise but

we will as also help you cut your connectivity costs by up to 35 percent,”

Mtasa said.

Beyonad the national broadband network project, the TelOne data centre is

also one of the great achievements made by the parastatal to connect with

the digital world and become competitive again in the national telecom

market.

The company’s chairperson, Charles Samu, said TelOne has already invested

almost $33 million in the $98 million granted by China Exim Bank to

upgrade its network through the deployment of fibre optic.

ICT minister Supa Mandiwanzira said the launch of the data centre was an

important development worth celebrating “as it is in sync with the big

data era that the country has entered into making such facilities

indispensable”.

“The mandate to roll out the national optic fibre backbone has been given

to TelOne whom we are expecting to drive connectivity in the underserved

areas. Beyond the backbone network, I am aware that some work is also

being done to deliver fibre to the home in some green-fields areas,” he

said.

