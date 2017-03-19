Source: Tension as 2018 looms – DailyNews Live

Mugove Tafirenyika 19 March 2017

HARARE – Security commanders have summoned opposition parties to a meeting

in Harare tomorrow, ahead of Wednesday’s planned mega demonstrations –

amid fears by panicking authorities that the spirit of resistance which

swept across the country last year is once again gathering steam ahead of

next year’s make-or-break national polls.

This comes as the under pressure Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), in a

bid to dissuade the opposition from toyi-toying on Wednesday, has also

scheduled its own meeting with all political parties on Tuesday – to

discuss the increasingly contentious matter of biometric voter

registration (BVR), which is the main reason for this week’s protests.

And as if to underscore the fact that this week will be a big one both

politically and economically, overwhelmed banks – which were besieged by

angry tobacco farmers on Friday after they failed to avail the $1 000 that

the farmers had been promised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) – are

expected to remain under the cosh.

Douglas Mwonzora, the secretary general of the National Electoral Reform

Agenda (Nera), a group of 18 opposition parties agitating for electoral

reforms ahead of next year’s elections, confirmed to the Daily News On

Sunday yesterday that the country’s feared Joint Operations Command (JOC)

– a security think tank comprising military, police, prisons and Central

Intelligence Organisation (CIO) bosses – had summoned them to a meeting

tomorrow.

“Joc and Zec have both called for meetings on the 20th and 21st of this

month respectively, but that will not in any way have a bearing on the

Nera demonstration which will go ahead as planned because Zimbabweans want

to stop this daylight rigging of the 2018 elections that has started.

“We are aware that the authorities are panicking and would want to

intimidate us so that people don’t partake in the demonstration, but that

will not work. We are ready for the consequences of our action,” a defiant

Mwonzora told the Daily News On Sunday.

He also said police were yet to respond to the notification letter of the

protests, which was sent to authorities a fortnight ago.

“We suspect that as usual they are delaying to give us the response

because they want to tell us that we cannot go ahead at the last minute

but we are not going to accept any unjustified banning of the

demonstration.

“We have put down our own security measures where we have about 500

marshals to assist law enforcement agents, because we want a peaceful

process.

“We are expecting that leaders of political parties in Nera will lead over

10 000 people during the protests, although it will be up to them (party

leaders) to decide at which stage of the demonstration to join,” Mwonzora

added.

Zimbabwe’s quest to acquire BVR kits has caused a huge storm among

opposition parties, who view the government’s involvement in the purchase

of the equipment as problematic.

The controversy erupted into the open recently following the government’s

sudden decision to sideline the UNDP from assisting in the procurement of

the BVR kits, with unanswered questions being raised about how and where

President Robert Mugabe’s stone-broke administration was able to secure

funding for this, to the staggering tune of $17 million.

The opposition has alleged that the government is hijacking the process to

rig next year’s eagerly-anticipated national elections.

Mwonzora, told the Daily News On Sunday that Nera was surprised that the

government had “from the blue” chosen to go it alone in the procurement of

the BVR kits.

“It was all along agreed that the procurement of the BVR kits would be

done by Zec through the UNDP. Consequently, a joint advertisement was

flighted by the UNDP and Zec calling upon all potential suppliers of the

kits to place their bids.

“These bids were opened at the UNDP offices in Copenhagen and this was

witnessed by both Zec and political parties. It was further agreed that

once the winner of the tender was declared, political parties would second

their technical experts to inspect these kits.

“But suddenly, the government announced that it was taking over the BVR

kits procurement process. Among other things, this means that the

government will now select the supplier of these kits.

“Crucially, political parties and other key stakeholders will thus not be

able to monitor the process,” Mwonzora pointed out.

With the experience of the 2013 election results, where an Israeli

company, Nikuv, allegedly manipulated the vote in favour of Zanu PF, there

are palpable fears within the opposition that Zanu PF will temper with

next year’s elections.

“Nera totally rejects this move because it is designed to enable the

government to manipulate the procurement process. That way the government

will also manipulate the 2018 election process.

“In other words, this move marks the beginning of the rigging of the 2018

elections … To this end, Nera is organising nationwide demonstrations to

show the people’s outrage at this political abomination. All Zimbabweans,

irrespective of their political affiliation, are called to action,”

Mwonzora said.

Analysts say the Nera protests could herald the beginning of a new season

of protests, following the relative calm that has prevailed in the country

over the past few months, after the panicking government used brute force

to crush rolling protests last year.

University of Zimbabwe political science lecturer, Eldred Masunungure,

said tensions could indeed be rising again, warning that the planned

protests could also turn bloody.

“Government will react in a manner that we have all become accustomed to,

that is with heavy-handedness at the slightest sign of potential trouble,”

he said.

Former civic leader, McDonald Lewanika, said the planned protests were

also a sign that the opposition had lost patience with the government, and

was now going for broke.

“What the planned protest by Nera indicates is that all other methods of

persuading the government to allow for an impartial BVR kit purchase by an

impartial arbiter like the UNDP have failed, leaving these parties with no

option but to communicate with their feet in the street.

“As we inch closer to elections in 2018, tensions will continue to rise,

with the election itself as the climax. The planned war vets indaba may

also mark a watershed moment ahead of 2018 … In that respect the

outcomes of that meeting could be telling a year ahead of elections,”

Lewanika said.

Last week, the High Court gave the angry war veterans the green-light to

hold their indaba, which had earlier been stopped by authorities.

War veterans have been feuding with Mugabe since they served him with

divorce papers, after they released a damning communique against the 93

year-old.

The vets are pressing Mugabe to name a successor and ditch a faction

rabidly opposed to his deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, from succeeding him.

Yesterday, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association

(ZNLWVA) political commissar, Francis Nhando, said Mugabe and Zanu PF did

not want their indaba because it was aimed at addressing the country’s

worsening political and economic rot.

“The reason they don’t want us to meet is that we are the only army that

after fighting colonialism did not end there, but went further to fight

for economic freedom, which saw the land reform programme being

undertaken.

“They also don’t like us because we realised that Morgan Tsvangirai is not

as bad as he was previously portrayed. His only crime is that he is liked

by the British who used to like Mugabe, but later dumped him,” Nhando

said.

Analysts also say the country’s worsening cash shortages, which almost

caused riots by angry tobacco farmers last week, were likely to fuel

further tensions going forward.

Zimbabwe is in the grip of a debilitating economic crisis which has seen

the government failing to pay its workers.

