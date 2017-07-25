Source: Terror gang slapped with new charges | Daily News

HARARE – A convicted gang of heavily-armed robbers who terrorised business premises and mines before being busted at their Darwendale farm hideout will answer to 11 fresh counts in the Bulawayo Magistrate’s Court.

This was announced by prosecutor Michael Reza, who managed to sustain convictions on eight counts ranging from armed robbery, possession of firearms and explosives against the 12 before Harare regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya.

The gang — Simbarashe Tavengwa,37, Ngonidzashe Mutiba,36, Tinashe Chikara,49, Titus Chatukuta,35, Ray Shangari,35, Tinashe Matinyenya,28, Wilson Kaneta,33, Khumbulani Ncube,35, Mgcini Ramachela,33, Charles Nyandoro,53, Rodwell Mutunya,34, Takafa Vumbunu,33 — face up to life imprisonment.

During an application to have four pistols, the Darwendale farm belonging to Chikara, and four cars used during the spree to be forfeited to the State, Reza hinted that Tavengwa and his accomplices were going to be hauled before the Bulawayo Magistrate’s Court after completion of the present case.

Inside Chikara’s 22-roomed farm house was recovered an AK 47 assault rifle that had been stolen from a cop, 3 Noringo pistols with live rounds of ammunition, one Lama pistol, another Noringo pistol without bullets, a Vector pistol with five rounds, axes, iron bars and spikes which were used during the heists.

“The AK 47 rifle will go back to Zimbabwe Republic Police where it was robbed and one pistol will be returned to its rightful owner.

“A Vector and Noringo pistol that were robbed in Kwekwe will be referred to Bulawayo where the 12 convicted persons will face another 11 counts of armed robbery,” Reza said.

Tavengwa and his accomplices indicated their intentions to challenge the application and their submissions will be heard before Mujaya today.

Reza proved that the gang was armed with six pistols, an AK-47 assault rifle, axes, iron bars and two sets of spikes as they prepared to attack Safeguard Security company cash-in-transit vehicles.