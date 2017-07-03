Source: The circus goes on, but who cares! – DailyNews Live

2 July 2017

AUDITOR General (AG), Mildred Chiri, has tabled reports in the National

Assembly that make for sad reading.

A perusal of the voluminous documents produced by the AG, who must be

commended for her courage in telling it like it is, confirms what we had

long feared; that there is a complete break-down of corporate governance

practices in government, where everything seems to have gone horribly

wrong.

The maladministration, corruption, poor oversight, and plunder of public

funds in ministries, parastatals, statutory bodies and government agencies

has been left to go unchecked such that it has now reached alarming

proportions.

It may just be a matter of time before we plumped to the levels of

strife-torn Afghanistan, ranked the worst governed country in the world

and where in 2009 alone, the Kabul administration funnelled about $2,5

billion in bribes – roughly one quarter of that country’s Gross Domestic

Product.

In some of the previous editions of our sister publication, the Daily

News, it was reported that 15 Sate-owned enterprises are on the verge of

collapse because of rampant mismanagement, undercapitalisation and graft.

One of the parastatals, the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe,

paid $25 000 in fees to a non-existent board.

At the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency, $28 million used to fund the

2012 national census cannot be accounted for, while the Defence ministry

was mum on the whereabouts of $2 million, which they cannot account for.

At public hospitals, where patients cannot access essential drugs due to

poor funding, there is also unbridled abuse of the taxpayer’s money and

hospital fees, with machinery at some of the institutions, lying idle.

The list is endless.

This could just be a microcosm of the rot gripping our society, which

calls for comprehensive reforms to improve the nation’s hygiene.

Short of a root-and-branch shake-up that starts with the government itself

that requires a major overhaul of its systems, it may just be a matter of

time before it becomes a dog’s breakfast in the civil service.

Sadly, there is no political will in the Executive to confront the

decadence.

Government should have swiftly responded to these damning revelations by

the AG by assigning competent forensic auditors to dig deep into her

findings to enable the long arm of the law to catch up with those who are

abusing public funds, while at the same time uprooting incompetent civil

servants that are a burden to the taxpayer.

One government minister has suggested that government should establish a

committee to look into Chiri’s reports. What for?

Who doesn’t know that government uses committees to buy time and wash its

hands on issues that might blow up right in its face?

There has never been political will on its part to ensure that justice is

done to adverse reports produced by the AG, including taking up Chiri’s

recommendations.

Since her appointment on February 24, 2004, Chiri has been churning out

reports alerting government to its shortcomings but her advice and

findings have been ignored time without number.

This has been the trend, even during Eric Harrid’s time and even before

then.

These voluminous reports are gathering dust in high offices. And life goes

on!

There must be a good explanation why government is not acting on these

reports.

We cannot help but suspect that the ruling Zanu PF party, its officials

and senior government officials are benefiting from this rot because they

should have descended on the bureaucracy like a tonne of bricks if their

hands were clean.

The blame, however, lies with us Zimbabweans.

We have not been able to push President Robert Mugabe’s government to

account.

We have also been too soft with our representatives, be they councillors,

Members of Parliament or Senators, whom we treat with kid gloves.

In certain instances, we have been hero-worshipping people whom we elect

into public offices instead of insisting on servant leadership.

The end result has been that the public servant has become an arrogant

master, who has become greedy in the process.

The AG has done her part. Her role is to provide independent assurance

that governmental activities are carried out, and accounted for consistent

with Parliament’s intentions.

It is now up to Parliament to exercise its oversight role to the

satisfaction of all stakeholders.

