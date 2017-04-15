Source: The cry of the believer – NewsDay Zimbabwe April 14, 2017

We’re living in times of unprecedented levels of corruption both in the government and private establishments. Our sphere is characterized by underhand dealings. Both Christians and nonChristians have fallen into the trap. The alibi these days is that everyone is doing it. Let me be quick to advise that in life, there is always a remnant that will not indulge in evil for the sake of conforming to the general trend. In the divine scheme of things, God always spares those who commit to discipline. In the times of the flood when everyone went astray, Noah remained upright. There’s therefore no need to excuse yourself misguidedly assuming that everyone is doing it. Not every married man is cheating on his wife. Teenagers, please know this; not everyone is indulging in premarital sex.

Opinion: Pastor Makarimayi

If you’re not clear on your objectives in life, the world puts you on a competition pedestal. You will always be measuring your success based on other people and not on your mission and purpose. Please always remember that you’re unique and you have a distinct calling. If you’re not careful you will fall into lustful passions and eventually into evil methods to quench evil passions. God has enough resources for your assignment without you having to be bitter. There’s no need for you to be envious. The Christian faith requires us to maintain our values irrespective of what happens around us. We always confess and declare that we’re the light and salt of the world. This is in line with Matthew 5:13-14. It reads, “[13] Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men. [14] Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid.” You’re salt and you have not lost your savour and you’re light and not darkness. Don’t be manipulated and changed by the evil but positively influence your sphere.

A believer lives in a challenging world always shrugging off the temptation of accepting unbiblical means to gain wealth. Sometimes the unsaved materially advance and believers become bitter with God. You may view “prosperity” appearing to favour nonbelievers. Biblical prosperity comes from God and evil isn’t part of its ingredients. With worldly success seemingly gravitating towards those outside the church, believers are crying for justice. Psalm 37:7 (New English Translation) restraints us, “Wait patiently for the Lord! Wait confidently for him! Do not fret over the apparent success of a sinner, a man who carries out wicked schemes!” Previously in this column I asked us to make a decision and examine ourselves whether we were after God’s heart or only His creation apart from Him.

The psalmist was strongly tempted to envy the wealth and riches of the wicked; a common temptation, which has tried the sincerity of many saints. But he lays down the great principle by which he resolved to abide. It is the goodness of God. Psalm 73:13-15 (New English Translation) record, “[13] I concluded, “Surely in vain I have kept my motives pure and maintained a pure lifestyle. [14] I suffer all day long, and am punished every morning.” [15] If I had publicized these thoughts, I would have betrayed your loyal followers. Believers are oftentimes discouraged that they’re living responsibly with no apparent reward from God. Many have complaints against God. In verse 15, the psalmist cries that he had not made known his thoughts to the general public lest many would depart from the faith. This is the inner cry of many believers; pastors included.

The Gospel of Christ, i.e. the Grace of God, is the only answer to the cry of believers who see God as being unjust. God is just. The cry of the believer should be for the unsaved to seek salvation. I ask you to read the whole of Psalm 73. Please also read Psalm 37. The conclusion of the matter is that ungodly riches are not good. The call is for the rich who are not born again to turn to Jesus. This doesn’t mean the unsaved poor are better off. So all of us should take up the call to eternal life in Christ Jesus. In that way we will be safe here and in the world to come. If you have been using evil schemes to gather material wealth, please answer the call of salvation. Romans 2:4 invites us, “Or despisest thou the riches of his goodness and forbearance and longsuffering; not knowing that the goodness of God leadeth thee to repentance?” His love has kept us; beloved let’s embrace it. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge. You’re going somewhere.

