Source: The inconsistencies of black African elitism | The Herald June 2, 2017

Bernard Bwoni Correspondent

The problems that the black indigenous people in Africa in general and Zimbabwe specifically confront today are a direct result of systemic subjugation and oppression of the colonial past.The end product is the submissiveness of black African elites, who seek to raise themselves to a false sense of success based on their persistent yearning to be associated with and be as close to anything and everything white as possible.

The black elite in Zimbabwe is the greatest betrayer of Zimbabwe’s renaissance and the masses.

This elite group is a class that benefited from the initiatives of the system that is initiating policies geared towards genuine black renaissance and empowerment, yet this class is in the forefront of trashing the same system that gave them the lift and gift.

This is a class that climbed the ladder and pulled it up behind them before others could climb up. This elite circle is one that will claim they’re against the policies of the ruling party in Zimbabwe to entice the downtrodden to shoulder the burden of their agenda and at the end of the day cruise to the Northern suburbs in flashy cars leaving the masses to carry on with the toil.

The Zimbabwe elite, specifically and African elite in general is the greatest betrayer of the masses. Zanu-PF is not the betrayer of the masses as the elites want to convince the masses.

President Robert Mugabe is Africa’s greatest champion of the masses. Let me start by stating that this article is not about crucifying the African elites but rather posing questions on this important issue.

The black African elites believe that distancing themselves from black community consciousness would cushion them from the covert and overt remnants of racism that still persist to this day.

This elite African group is easily identified by their predictable attempt to be exclusive, to deny their own backgrounds and the perception that they are more superior to other black Africans. They seek to be viewed as good enough to be close to white culture as possible.

This clearly explains the inconsistencies in black identity and politics, especially so in Africa. This is a group that assumes that privilege of being close to ‘whiteness’ would insulate them from the rampant forms of racism and discrimination that still continue many years after many African countries dismantled white minority rule and attained independence.

The black African elites look up to whiteness while looking down upon blackness and black African culture. This group neglects the essence and excellence of being black in their quest to be closer to whiteness.

It is a goal unto itself. They hoard opportunities for themselves and no one else. There is a general lack of desire to disseminate information regarding the opportunities that exist for the greater good of all.

They are exclusive and prefer to be the only ones that thrive, have it all and prefer it that way that they’re the only ones that achieve.

They have class prejudices that inherently make them feel more superior to other black Africans, who are less privileged. This is a group that condone a capitalist system made up of a disproportionately and desperately poor majority and an excessively wealthy minority, with economic power predominantly in the hands of a white minority. This group aspires to reach the same level as whiteness to realise self-actualisation.

There is nothing altruistic about this elite African group and it only seeks to preserve its privileges and to amass more.

This is a group that does not see anything wrong with deprivation and poverty of the majority as long as it does not touch them. This group will only enlist the comradeship of the downtrodden and poverty stricken only when their interests are under threat.

This is a class that will insulate themselves from the poverty that the capitalist system they aspire to create. They lurk behind their Jericho Walls and high gates in the leafy northern suburbs.

They trash economic empowerment and the land reform, yet the wealth they sit on is from the same economic policies they frown upon. This is an incredibly inconsistent bunch.

It is unfortunate that the great African elite who should be uniting the community is in fact the greatest divider of the very same. Colonialism created divisions, and this elite group has done very little in terms of bridging the divide. Each and every African community should be looking up to these elites as they are the “educated ones”.

Sadly these elites are looking to be admitted to the confines and comforts of a white capitalist system while neglecting those poor who look up to them.

They are blind to the trail of poverty and devastation the capitalist system leaves in its aftermath. This elite class is easily identifiable with their swanky $1 000 Italian suits, Range Rovers, Mercedes Benzes and shiny black pointed shoes in the middle of the dusty emblazoned African streets. This is a class that will stuff millions in their massive safes inside their massive mansions, instead of building a single factory to create jobs for others.

This is a class that is made up of private and public figures, politicians and ordinary privileged members of the community.

They are exclusive, prefer to send their children to predominantly ‘white’ schools, nurseries and then ship them to Western capitals for University because they can afford to and because they despise most things local. They will not seek to promote local universities to raise the standards for the greater good of all.

They will travel abroad for exclusive and expensive hospital treatment, but will never adopt a ward at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals or Mpilo to raise standards to benefit those who lag behind economically. This is a class without a conscience. This is a class with no shame of possessing plenty in the middle of extreme poverty.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



