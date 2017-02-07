Source: Things fall apart, as Mphoko breaks wind – DailyNews Live

6 February 2017

HARARE – That Zimbabwe once again finds itself on the edge politically and

economically – and that the centre can no longer hold both within the

ruling Zanu PF and in government – is not a subject for speculation or

conjecture anymore.

Indeed, it does not matter which way long-suffering Zimbabweans look, the

damning evidence of the country’s ever deepening rot abounds everywhere –

all of it thanks to President Robert Mugabe and his useless minions.

Just consider the following snippet of evidence to appreciate the

country’s hopeless lot: the economy is dying as manifested by the severe

liquidity and cash shortages; the government is stone-broke and cannot pay

its workers; poverty levels are now shamefully higher than they were in

minority-ruled Rhodesia; national infrastructure and social services,

including the road network and hospitals have collapsed; companies are

closing shop in their thousands; and job losses have reached catastrophic

levels.

And the damnatory evidence goes on and on – amid truly frightening

indications that the situation will get worse this year and beyond, as our

clueless Zanu PF overlords continue to demonstrate their gross

incompetence and lack of capacity to fix the country’s myriad crises.

Our heartless rulers’ response to the problems bedevilling Zimbabwe – many

of them man-made, manufactured, packaged and delivered via Shake-Shake

House (Zanu PF Headquarters to the uninitiated) – is their mindless

infighting over who will succeed Mugabe, as well as their crass and

patently corrupt policies.

All of which only serve to make our already desperate situation worse.

Lord, why are we so cursed, and what did we do as a nation to deserve

these hyenas?

But it gets worse. The escalating level and brutal tone of Zanu PF’s ugly

tribal, factional and succession wars is not only threatening a complete

implosion of the troubled former liberation movement – of which not many

will moan its demise, except for a few beneficiaries of the current

corrupt system – it has also meant that there is now paralysis in

government, which is causing further pain and suffering among innocent

citizens.

The real worry though, as the inevitable end for this regime approaches,

one way or the other, is that it could spawn more chaos and unravel

violently – given the well-documented tendency by the ruling party to

resort to violence each time its power is threatened – making life even

more difficult for fed up Zimbabweans.

Remember here how Zanu PF’s unthinking supporters reacted in 2008 after

Mugabe lost hands down to opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai in that

year’s disputed presidential elections.

Without wanting to sound alarmist, and notwithstanding the best, but

futile efforts of the likes of Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa and

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya, our beloved country is

now perilously close to being officially certified as a failed State!

We pray that things will not tumble that low.

Then we have people like the litigious and gaffe-prone Vice President,

Phelekezela Mphoko, in the country’s leadership mix, who never disappoint

when it comes to disgorging a constant and consistent stream of horse

manure. The VP is truly gifted in this regard, if this can be looked at as

a talent!

In his latest display of his unmatchable intellect (no pun intended),

Mphoko – who was in the news three years ago after he was quoted saying

that Gukurahundi was a Western conspiracy – told journalists in Bulawayo

at the weekend, without batting an eye or offering any shred of evidence

for that matter, that Tsvangirai was allegedly at the “forefront” when the

late revered Father Zimbabwe, Joshua Nkomo, was being hounded by Zanu PF:

the party in which he is number two.

“Let us not forget that when Cde Nkomo’s car was shot he (Tsvangirai) was

at the forefront, when an officer in charge was killed in Tsholotsho, he

was there too. The same person wants to address the Gukuraundi issue now,”

Mphoko bellowed, to quote him verbatim as captured on film and in print by

the trusted State media on such matters.

Really Cde Mphoko?

Without belabouring the point, we hope that the esteemed VP with the super

distinguished liberation struggle credentials and immense national

standing, as self-claimed by him, will now go on, at last, to tell us in

detail what really happened during the era of Gukurahundi, when an

estimated 20 000 innocent civilians were massacred by the government

mainly in Matabeleland and the Midlands – particularly taking into account

the fact that he was previously associated with national intelligence and

is now in charge of national healing.

And while at it, we hope that he will also have the courage to ask his

appointing authority what role he may or may not have played during these

killings.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



