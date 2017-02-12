Source: ‘Time for youths to take over’ – DailyNews Live
Tendai Kamhungira 12 February 2017
HARARE – Expelled Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) member Margaret Dongo says
it is now time for the country’s youths to take over the country’s
political space with guidance from war veterans and other elders who
participated in the war of liberation.
The politician, who together with six other founding members of the party
was shown the red card last week by the interim president Joice Mujuru
following serious differences and divisions, said the old should now pave
way for the new.
“I think the former youths that fought for independence with the aim of
economically, politically and socially empowering the people should take
transitional leadership now and mentor the current youths to appreciate
the practicality of the people’s empowerment intended by the liberation
war so that the current youths can take over and pass on to the next
generation of youths too,” the firebrand politician said.
Some of the founding members that were expelled together with Dongo are
Rugare Gumbo, Didymus Mutasa, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Luckson Kandemiri and
Claudius Makova, while others like Sylvester Nguni and Ray Kaukonde
voluntarily resigned.
With ZPF in a mess and without a clear leadership, Dongo said this is an
opportunity for the country to rediscover itself and develop correct and
progressive leadership that has the people at heart.
Dongo, who is a war veteran and a former Zanu PF MP, said a transitional
leadership must be in a position to attend to the economic, political and
social situation in the country and protecting the values of the
liberation struggle.
Presently, opposition parties are divided and at their weakest point
having failed to take advantage of Zanu PF problems.
Analysts say the convulsions in ZPF are a major setback to the hoped for
coalition.
“Zimbabwe was liberated by the youths and the youths should have continued
with the economic, social and political development programmes but
unfortunately they were sidelined by old people who had no future in mind
and resulted in the nation moving backwards economically, politically and
socially.
“Teach the current youths who should take over the positives of the
courageous, collective, and inclusive approach of the fight for liberation
and alert them to the mistakes made by the former youth so that negative
history does not repeat itself,” she said.
She added that the country’s elders were needed as their experience was
useful in the transitional process for the country to progress.
“Former youths who fought for the freedom of this country should take over
leadership now on a transitional basis to ensure the true values of the
struggle on economic, social and political freedom…are known and
implemented.
“This group of former youths includes trained fighters, collaborators such
as mujibas, chimbwidos (war collaborators) as well as refugees and other
activists of that generation such as musicians. This transitional
leadership and activism should be done now for the benefit of future
generations of this country,” she said.