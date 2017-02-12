Source: ‘Time for youths to take over’ – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 12 February 2017

HARARE – Expelled Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) member Margaret Dongo says

it is now time for the country’s youths to take over the country’s

political space with guidance from war veterans and other elders who

participated in the war of liberation.

The politician, who together with six other founding members of the party

was shown the red card last week by the interim president Joice Mujuru

following serious differences and divisions, said the old should now pave

way for the new.

“I think the former youths that fought for independence with the aim of

economically, politically and socially empowering the people should take

transitional leadership now and mentor the current youths to appreciate

the practicality of the people’s empowerment intended by the liberation

war so that the current youths can take over and pass on to the next

generation of youths too,” the firebrand politician said.

Some of the founding members that were expelled together with Dongo are

Rugare Gumbo, Didymus Mutasa, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Luckson Kandemiri and

Claudius Makova, while others like Sylvester Nguni and Ray Kaukonde

voluntarily resigned.

With ZPF in a mess and without a clear leadership, Dongo said this is an

opportunity for the country to rediscover itself and develop correct and

progressive leadership that has the people at heart.

Dongo, who is a war veteran and a former Zanu PF MP, said a transitional

leadership must be in a position to attend to the economic, political and

social situation in the country and protecting the values of the

liberation struggle.

Presently, opposition parties are divided and at their weakest point

having failed to take advantage of Zanu PF problems.

Analysts say the convulsions in ZPF are a major setback to the hoped for

coalition.

“Zimbabwe was liberated by the youths and the youths should have continued

with the economic, social and political development programmes but

unfortunately they were sidelined by old people who had no future in mind

and resulted in the nation moving backwards economically, politically and

socially.

“Teach the current youths who should take over the positives of the

courageous, collective, and inclusive approach of the fight for liberation

and alert them to the mistakes made by the former youth so that negative

history does not repeat itself,” she said.

She added that the country’s elders were needed as their experience was

useful in the transitional process for the country to progress.

“Former youths who fought for the freedom of this country should take over

leadership now on a transitional basis to ensure the true values of the

struggle on economic, social and political freedom…are known and

implemented.

“This group of former youths includes trained fighters, collaborators such

as mujibas, chimbwidos (war collaborators) as well as refugees and other

activists of that generation such as musicians. This transitional

leadership and activism should be done now for the benefit of future

generations of this country,” she said.

