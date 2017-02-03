Source: Top UK official visits Zim – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri, News Editor 2 February 2017

HARARE – A top UK envoy began a two-day visit in Zimbabwe on Monday to

gauge its progress in its re-engagement with the international community

and assess the human rights situation, a rare visit by a top UK Foreign

and Commonwealth Office (FCO) leader in a decade.

Karen Pierce, UK FCO chief operating officer, is expected to press

Zimbabwe to adhere to its international commitments under the Lima Plan.

Zimbabwe’s Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa last year proposed an

arrears repayment plan at the IMF/WB annual meetings in Lima in Peru where

consensus was reached with creditors on a repayment strategy which

entailed the clearance of the country’s $1,8 billion arrears.

Britain, Germany, France, US and others are part of the Paris Club – a

forum where Zimbabwe’s debt to the international financial institutions

(IFIs) is discussed and agreement is reached on how to manage that

ballooning debt.

While in Zimbabwe, Karen, the most senior FCO visitor to Zimbabwe for

several years, will meet with influential Zimbabwean women and

representatives of the business community, as well as a call on the deputy

Foreign minister Edgar Mbwembwe and members of the opposition. During her

visit, Pierce – who has previously served as ambassador in Afghanistan,

ambassador to the UN in Geneva and deputy permanent representative to the

UN in New York – will gain more insight into the operations of the British

Mission in Zimbabwe.

“We are excited to be hosting one of the FCO’s most senior officials and

to share with her some of our successes as the Britain Mission in

Zimbabwe,” UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe Catriona Laing said yesterday.

“She will also have a chance to meet with the business community, learn

about the British Mission’s impact on Zimbabwe’s development and meet

government and opposition figures. “Karen’s visit is particularly

important because the UK, driven by our manifesto commitment to stand up

for human rights and the rule of law, wants to see Zimbabwe return to a

more normal relationship with the international community.”

Presently, multilateral financial institutions are barred by law from

extending loans to Zimbabwe because of outstanding debts. Clearance of the

arrears is anticipated to pave way for lines of new capital.

Zimbabwe – saddled with an external debt of over $7 billion – has just

settled the IMF’s $124 million in arrears accrued since 2000, but still

owes another $600 000 to the AfDB while an additional $1 billion is

characterised as WB debt.

To honour these arrears, Zimbabwe is borrowing from the Afrexim Bank in

Egypt while it clear the IMF arrears by drawing rights of about $130

million from the Breton Woods institution.

Relations between the UK and Zimbabwe have moved to a new level in the

past two years as London seeks to revive relations with a key ally in

southern Africa, but the socialist nation’s zero-tolerance approach to its

detractors remains a sticking point.

The UK has been intensifying efforts in building stronger ties with

Zimbabwe in reducing poverty, helping in health, education, environment,

energy and recently has been giving cash transfers to help the most

vulnerable, including older people, vulnerable children and people with

disabilities – to boost its influence.

Through the Department for International Development (DFID), the UK has

also made an additional -L-40 million contribution resulting in a total

contribution of -L-55,6 million ($73,3 million) to Zimbabwe’s drought

mitigation.

Diplomatic ties between the UK and Zimbabwe soured during the turn of the

century over charges that President Robert Mugabe’s ruling Zanu PF party

had rigged elections and used violence to cling to power.

Mugabe, Africa’s oldest leader who has held power since independence in

1980, insists London treats Zimbabwe as its colony and seeks to maintain

influence in the mineral-rich country. British conglomerates have also

divested from Zimbabwe during the 2000-2008 period at the height of an

economic crisis, put off by Britain’s frosty ties with its former colony

after Mugabe’s often-violent grab of commercial farms belonging to white

farmers.

