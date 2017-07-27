Source: Tourism ministry engages police over roadblocks – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 26 July 2017

HARARE – The Tourism ministry is continuing with efforts to have police

reduce the ubiquitous roadblocks which have seen international tourists

turning their backs on the country.

Apart from scaring international tourists, the many roadblocks have led to

a national outcry by the local motoring public which accuses police of

harassment and at times, corruption during the discharge of their duties

at these stops.

The Zimbabwe Council for Tourism (ZCT), which represents the country’s

major tourism players, yesterday said the Tourism and Hospitality ministry

was in conversation with police over the roadblocks.

“We have in the past drawn attention to obstacles to such growth and in

this regard I would like to remind operators that Zimbabwe Council of

Tourism continues to push for reduction of roadblocks, improvement of all

roads, introduction of reliable and affordable air transport around the

country and the creation of an acceptable, smooth and efficient system of

arrival and departure procedures at Beitbridge Border Post,” ZCT president

Tich Hwingwiri told a media briefing.

“Bottom line is, we are simply seeking a win-win situation where number

one, the security of the nation cannot be negotiated, we are fully aware

of that and we are also saying business viability is a model that needs to

be attained and our business is dependent on arrivals, the more arrivals,

the more business we make…hence the inconveniences that our guys

continue to face.

“It’s a song that we will continue to sing up to a point where we all have

a common understanding of the way forward and I am very much encouraged

with the deliberations that we have been involved in,” Hwingwiri said.

Tourists have voiced distress over the ubiquitous presence of Zimbabwe

Republic Police (ZRP) details on the country’s roads, with over half of

respondents in a Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency (Zimstat) survey

saying they felt harassed by the cops.

Harassment by the police constituted the highest percentage of the reasons

not to recommend the country to potential tourists, at 43,2 percent,

followed by harassment by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officers at

14,7 percent.

Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo has said police had been instructed

to decongest roadblocks through a directive which allowed one roadblock

within a 10km radius to promote ease of doing business.

Instead, police have actually increased the roadblocks.

In their report for the first half of 2017, police made nearly $14 million

from roadblocks and made a million arrests for traffic violations.

Meanwhile, Hwingwiri said that the number of visitors has significantly

improved in Victoria Falls after government recently commissioned a $150

million international airport that has spurred brisk tourism business in

the resort town.

This comes after Kenya Airways and Ethiopian Airways in April introduced

direct flights to Victoria Falls from Nairobi and Addis Ababa,

respectively.

Hwingiri also announced that Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa has also

set aside efforts by the Zimra to retrospectively collect Value Added Tax

on food and beverages sold as part of packaged accommodation between 2009

and 2015.