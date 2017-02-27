TRADITIONAL leaders in Wedza yesterday reportedly opened up to MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, telling him of their fears for a recurrence of political violence ahead of the 2018 general elections.

Source: Traditional leaders fear poll violence – NewsDay Zimbabwe February 27, 2017

STAFF WRITER

Tsvangirai’s spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka, said the former Prime Minister met the traditional leaders during the last leg of his tour of Mashonaland East province.

“Traditional leaders, particularly chiefs and headmen, spoke of the endemic fear planted by Zanu PF in their communities,” Tamborinyoka said in a statement.

“They said Zanu PF killed and orchestrated violence against the people in 2008 and was invoking that period to instil fear and intimidate villagers and local communities.”

Tamborinyoka said during the meeting in Wedza, the traditional leaders expressed reservations over the biometric voters’ roll process, saying they feared the system could be manipulated by the Zanu PF regime to intimidate their subjects.

“Fear and intimidation are emerging to be the key issues in Mashonaland East. The community leaders cited names and incidents to explain how fear, coercion and intimidation were the major instruments used by Zanu PF to cow villagers and keep rural communities at ransom.”

During the last three days, Tsvangirai met community leaders from Marondera, Mutoko and Murehwa as he prepares to launch his party’s 2018 election campaign.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



