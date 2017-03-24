Source: Tsholotsho floods victims ‘drown’ in squalor – DailyNews Live
Farayi Machamire 23 March 2017
HARARE – Tsholotsho villagers are living in squalor, weeks after their
homes and belongings were destroyed by ravaging floods.
According to World Vision, five people are sharing a single blanket at
Sipepa Transit Camp, which houses about 1 265 victims, while averages of
18 people are squeezed into each of the available 69 tents. The aid agency
donated 1 320 blankets to the desperate villagers.
“…we had not yet received enough blankets,” said acting camp
administrator Nontobeko Ndlovu, who is also the Civil Protection Unit
(CPU) deputy chair.
“They will help us a lot, four to five people were sharing a blanket,” he
said, noting that more still needed to be done to assist affected
families.
The camp was set up after tropical cyclone Dineo caused rampaging floods
that left a trail of destruction, leaving more than 243 families homeless.
Tsholotsho is characterised by cold nights meaning weather conditions in
the area can be catastrophic to infants, children and lactating mothers,
if adequate blankets are not provided.
Gabriel Gabela, who represents villagers in the camp, explained how most
families lost everything.
“We lost everything, I mean everything. The only items that were left are
the clothes that we were wearing as we ran away from the floods.”
Zimdef funds must be put on good use now not buying bicycle for Mathuphula and Ngqoya .if a professor can’t see it then a rocket scientists will come from Buhera his excellence Mr Morgan Tsvangirai