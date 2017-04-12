Source: Tsvangirai appoints Shoko as Bulawayo Senator – NewsDay Zimbabwe April 12, 2017

MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai has appointed Gideon Shoko as the opposition party’s Bulawayo Senator, replacing the late Victor Mapungwana.

BY SILAS NKALA

MDC-T’s acting provincial spokesperson, Felix Magalela Sibanda confirmed Shoko’s appointment as the party’s Bulawayo Senator ahead of five other candidates, who were vying for the same post.

“After a considered view, the president settled for him among the other five, who had been nominated by the Bulawayo provincial executive two weeks ago,” Sibanda said.

The MDC-T Bulawayo provincial executive had nominated its chairman, Gift Banda to take up the post, but he turned down the offer, saying he is still pushing to retain his deputy mayoral post.

Banda was early this year fired as the city’s deputy mayor by Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere on charges of misconduct.

MDC-T’s Bulawayo provincial leadership has also nominated Mandla Sibanda to the party’s national executive, where he is expected to be appointed the party’s acting secretary for information and publicity.

