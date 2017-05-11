Source: ‘Tsvangirai, Mujuru pact will trounce Mugabe’ – NewsDay Zimbabwe May 11, 2017

ZIMBABWEANS have given their seal of approval to efforts by the country’s opposition parties to coalesce ahead of next year’s elections, a report has revealed.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

The report — which is part of a survey done by the Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI) on behalf of Afrobarometer early this year — claims that Zimbabweans were terrified of criticising President Robert Mugabe, but interestingly thought he was doing well as a leader.

“A plurality of adult Zimbabweans (45%) agree that opposition political parties should work together under a grand coalition in order for them to win the 2018 harmonised elections,” the report said.

Amid pressure from ordinary citizens, MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has taken the initiative in seeking to bring together the country’s fractured opposition with a series of memoranda of understanding first with National People’s Party president Joice Mujuru. Tsvangirai has also mended fences with MDC leader Welshman Ncube with indications pointing to a pact involving former MDC-T secretary-general and now People’s Democratic Party leader Tendai Biti.

Results of the survey also showed that the majority of Zimbabweans were terrified of Mugabe’s government.

