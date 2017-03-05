Source: Tsvangirai narrows Byo Senator search – DailyNews Live
Gift Phiri 4 March 2017
HARARE – MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai, poised to pick a new Senator for
Bulawayo Metropolitan province, has been in talks with key officials in
the second city and promised to unveil his nominee soon, with three
officials among those under close consideration.
Tsvangirai has been in talks with the Provincial Executive Committee to
discuss filling the Senate’s lingering vacancy caused by the death of MDC
National Executive member Victor Mapungwana on February 17.
The appointment as a Senator requires MDC national council confirmation.
Obert Gutu, the MDC spokesperson, said the opposition leader has narrowed
his focus and is looking very seriously at a short list of candidates.
“Consultations are currently taking place within Bulawayo province and in
the fullness of time, president . . . Tsvangirai will be making an
appropriate announcement,” Gutu told the Daily News yesterday.
Insiders claimed among the frontrunners are dethroned Bulawayo deputy
mayor Gift Banda – fired for alleged corruption last week on the
recommendations of an independent tribunal appointed by Local Government
minister Saviour Kasukuwere; Felix Mafa, a former Magwegwe legislator; and
Mandla Nyathi, a National University of Science and Technology (Nust)
lecturer.
“The three have received a lot of attention from the president. He knows
who they are. He is familiar with their records.
“He’s clearly impressed with their backgrounds,” a source said.
Senate president Edna Madzongwe announced in the Upper House last month
the death of Mapungwana – who replaced Matson Hlalo last year after his
recall from Parliament for dragging the party to court challenging the
ascendancy of Banda to the post of Bulawayo MDC chairperson.
The 50-year-old Senator died after a short illness and was buried at the
Lady Stanley Cemetery.
As with all proportional representation seats, the vacancy must be filled
by a person nominated by the late Senator’s party in accordance with the
procedure laid down in Section 39 of the Electoral Act.
