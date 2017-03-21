Source: Tsvangirai owes me, says Mujuru – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 21 March 2017

HARARE – Former Vice President Joice Mujuru says opposition leader Morgan

Tsvangirai owes her and her late revered husband, Solomon, a huge debt of

gratitude for helping to engineer President Robert Mugabe’s stunning

defeat by the MDC president in the hotly-disputed 2008 polls.

“Anyone who has a sound mind and a bit of memory would know that

Tsvangirai won the 2008 elections partly because of the role that Zanu PF

members aligned to Mujuru played to ensure their supporters voted for Zanu

PF MPs and ward councillors, but voted Tsvangirai for president.

“If that is not true, then what is Bhora Musango?” NPP spokesperson

Jealousy Mawarire said in a controversial statement yesterday which both

Zanu PF and MDC supporters may find highly objectionable.

“If one of the sins that Mugabe accuses Mujuru and the late General

Solomon Mujuru was engineering his defeat in 2008 through Bhora Musango,

and Mugabe came out publicly on this while addressing a group of Zaoga

church members at Zegu (Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University) in Mazowe last

year, does it make sense to allege Mujuru was involved in rigging

Tsvangirai (sic) who had benefitted from Bhora Musango?” Mawarire added.

Tsvangirai and the MDC beat Mugabe and the ruling Zanu PF hands down in

the historic, but hotly-disputed 2008 polls, whose results were withheld

for a suspiciously long six weeks by stunned authorities, amid widespread

allegations of ballot fraud and tampering.

Solomon, the revered liberation struggle icon and Zimbabwe’s first black

military commander, was subsequently accused by Mugabe and other Zanu PF

bigwigs, together with his wife, of having engineered Mugabe’s thumping

defeat by Tsvangirai.

In the ensuing sham presidential run-off which authorities claimed was

needed to determine the winner, Zanu PF apparatchiks engaged in a

murderous orgy of violence in which hundreds of Tsvangirai’s supporters

were killed in cold blood, forcing the former prime minister in the

inclusive government to withdraw from the discredited race altogether,

days before polling.

Mugabe went on to stand in an embarrassing and widely-condemned one-man

race in which he declared himself the winner.

However, Sadc and the rest of the international community would have none

of it, forcing the nonagenarian to share power with Tsvangirai for five

years, to prevent the country from imploding completely.

Mawarire’s statement yesterday came as Mujuru has come under withering

attack from many quarters, following her recent interviews in the United

Kingdom where she denied having taken part in human violations during her

time in Zanu PF.

But Mawarire said claims that Mujuru had participated in rigging elections

against Tsvangirai were devoid of any truth.

“There are many accusations that have been made against Mujuru, but the

underlying factor is that either those that make the allegations do not

know her, or they are just malicious Zanu PF functionaries who have made

it their vocation trying to soil her otherwise impeccable reputation.

“To understand Mujuru, it is imperative to enter into her political world

and schemata and appreciate her understanding while in Zanu PF, that the

dictatorial system of governance in the country was hinged on one man.

“Therefore to dislodge the system easily then, one had to work out a plan

to remove Mugabe through existent party structures at congress,” Mawarire

said.

Mujuru has been working behind the scenes with Tsvangirai and other

leaders of smaller parties towards the formation of the mooted grand

opposition alliance, which has been on the cards for a while.

However, question marks have been raised over her role and influence in

the proposed coalition following her nasty public fallout with Zimbabwe

People First (ZPF) elders Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa.

This nasty divorce led her to form NPP – barely a year after she joined

opposition politics.

The former vice president was hounded out of both the government and Zanu

PF together with Mutasa and Gumbo on untested allegations of plotting to

oust and kill Mugabe.

Recently, Mutasa cast further doubts on Mujuru’s pedigree to lead the

mooted opposition coalition when he praised Tsvangirai, saying he had

persevered against all odds in his push for a more democratic Zimbabwe.

“For me Tsvangirai is the natural leader of the coalition because of who

he is … What the National Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera) is today stands

for what Tsvangirai and the MDC built. The rest of us are latecomers in

this game,” Mutasa told the Daily News.

“As a party we cannot accept a situation where Mujuru leads the coalition

having proved her lack of capacity with ZPF, although she is welcome to be

part of the coalition because we need everyone,” he added.

