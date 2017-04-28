Source: Tsvangirai raps Mugabe’s economic stewardship – DailyNews Live

STAFF WRITER 28 April 2017

HARARE – Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has said President Robert

Mugabe’s administration has failed to match up to his economic stewardship

during the inclusive government era amid mounting economic woes.

Tsvangirai told eNCA that Mugabe’s “poor leadership” had reversed much of

the progress Zimbabwe had made between 2009 and 2013 and prospects for

recovery and stability look bleak.

The government bought itself some breathing room in a debilitating

liquidity squeeze by introducing bond notes in November last year.

But the new “surrogate currency”, which together with US dollars have

almost vanished from the open market as banks fail to dispense the

currency to clients, has further eroded diminishing confidence in a

government.

The cash crunch has forced people to spend hours at banks queuing for

money.

“The reasons why we have a problem is that there is too much foreign

currency, US dollars that are getting out of the country other than what

are getting in,” Tsvangirai said.

“So, as a result, the cash-strapped government cannot learn.

Unfortunately, we have a government that is operating as if there is no

crisis but everyday they see queues, bank queues and all these things.”

Zimbabwe abandoned its own hyperinflation-torn currency in 2009 in favour

of the US dollar, but a widening trade deficit, lack of foreign investment

and a decline in remittances by Zimbabweans abroad have helped to fuel

foreign currency shortages.

Tsvangirai said government must get food to millions of people to avert a

famine caused by heavy rains that have battered crops, drought and chronic

poverty.

More than 4 million Zimbabweans need food aid during this lean season

because of the 2016 drought which also scorched crops in other southern

African countries.

“Apart from that, I have gone around the country and I know the extent of

the poverty that is out there, and the extent of the disappointment that

is out there,” he said, referring to his one-and-half months tour around

the country when he had engagements with Zimbabweans in meetings held

under trees, in village huts and in the town halls, discussing national

issues outside the narrow confines of slogans and party politics.

“I think every sector in this country has a grievance.”

He spoke as Zimbabwe’s economy has stagnated while its budget deficit has

ballooned, adding to Mugabe’s problems as he faces unprecedented anger

over cash shortages and falling living standards.

“You can’t have a government which far and wide has been condemned by all

and sundry,” the former Prime Minister said.

“So the question is people are looking for an alternative, a viable

option, and we tell them that during the inclusive government, we provided

that leadership. There was some reprieve. People can talk about the

heydays of the inclusive government in which education, money, was

available but those were the days. Don’t underestimate the ability of the

MDC,” Tsvangirai said.

Mugabe’s Zanu PF shared power with Tsvangirai’s MDC between 2009 and 2013

after violence-marred elections failed to give either leader an outright

victory, with the economy rebounding after 2009, when the Zimbabwe dollar

was replaced by multiple foreign currencies. But GDP growth has fallen

sharply since 2013 when the GNU ended.

Mugabe blames sanctions for the decade-plus long recession.

