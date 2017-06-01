Source: Tsvangirai woos top army bosses – DailyNews Live

Fungi Kwaramba 1 June 2017

HARARE – Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has set the cat among the

pigeons within the warring ruling Zanu PF, revealing that he has held

meetings with the country’s feared military officials as part of his bid

to allow the smooth transfer of power if he wins next year’s watershed

national elections.

This comes as the dogged former labour union leader is on the cusp of

wrapping up an electoral pact with smaller opposition parties, which

analysts say could see both President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF defeated

in the eagerly-awaited 2018 national polls.

“I have met with the church, political leaders from across the entire

spectrum, the army, war veterans, civil servants and leaders of various

social networks and civic groups who all agree on the need for a positive

trajectory for this country that we love.

“We are very much aware, of course, that the stakes are high and that the

regime will invest scarce national resources into nothing else but power

retention.

“We must be ready for them, armed with no other weapon except our sheer

unity and a collective resolve for change. All we need is a formidable

unity that spans from the top to the very grassroots of our nation,”

Tsvangirai said on Monday.

“The change we seek will be good for every Zimbabwean, even for those who

have tenaciously fought and frowned upon any prospect for change over the

years. I wish to re-state that we mean no harm to anyone and none of us

should feel endangered by the change we seek,” he added.

Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi had not responded to questions sent to

him by the time of going to print.

Analysts have consistently said Mugabe and his deeply divided ruling Zanu

PF have in the past managed to thwart Tsvangirai because of the influence

of the military and war veterans in Zimbabwe’s body politic.

They have also said the increasingly frail nonagenarian was saved from

losing out to the former prime minister in the disputed 2008 polls through

military intervention.

Tsvangirai beat Mugabe hands down in the March 2008 presidential election,

which saw results being withheld for a suspiciously long six weeks, amid

widespread allegations of ballot fiddling and manipulation.

When the widely discredited results of that poll were eventually

announced, Tsvangirai was forced into a presidential run-off which he

pulled out of following massive intimidation and violence which saw

hundreds of his supporters being murdered in cold blood.

Mugabe would go on to stand in an embarrassing and widely condemned

one-man race in which he declared himself the winner.

However, Sadc and the rest of the international community would not accept

the poll, forcing the nonagenarian to share power with Tsvangirai for five

years to prevent the country from imploding completely.

Former State Security minister and one of the founders of the Zimbabwe

People First (ZPF) party, Didymus Mutasa – who was for decades a close

confidante of Mugabe – later lifted the lid on that election’s rot,

following his sacking from Zanu PF, revealing that the nonagenarian

remained in power through chicanery and brute force.

Analysts have repeatedly opined that Tsvangirai would find it difficult to

govern even if he wins elections due to suspicion by Mugabe’s fearful

securocrats.

They have often referred to the statement by the late commander of the

defence forces – Vitalis Gava Zvinavashe – who in 2002 infamously said the

military would not salute someone without liberation credentials, in

apparent reference to Tsvangirai.

“Any change designed to reverse the gains of this revolution will not be

supported …

“We wish to make it very clear to all Zimbabwean citizens that the

security organisations will only stand in support of those political

leaders that will pursue Zimbabwean values, traditions and beliefs for

which thousands of lives were lost …

“Let it be known that the highest office in the land is a straightjacket

whose occupant is expected to observe the objectives of the liberation

struggle.

“We will therefore not accept, let alone support or salute, anyone with a

different agenda that threatens the very existence of our sovereignty, our

country and our people,” Zvinavashe said then.

A large cross-section of Zimbabweans – including civic society and

political analysts – has welcomed Tsvangirai’s inclusion of former vice

president Joice Mujuru in the talks to form the country’s planned

opposition coalition.

Tsvangirai and Mujuru have been working with other opposition parties

behind the scenes to finalise the mooted coalition.

Recently Tsvangirai signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Mujuru

and his former secretary general Welshman Ncube in developments that were

described as significant steps towards finalising the electoral alliance.

Mujuru, who now leads the National People’s Party (NPP) and whose

liberation struggle nom de guerre was Teurai Ropa (Spill Blood), and whose

late husband Solomon was the first black post-independence army commander,

is seen as providing the much-needed bridge that opposition parties have

been missing to ensure the smooth transfer of power if they win the 2018

elections like they did in 2008.

In his statement, Tsvangirai says he is not seeking to build a coalition

with political parties only but with all Zimbabweans regardless of their

backgrounds so as to extricate the country from the current troubles.

“I say this because we cannot commit the same grievous mistake made by our

colleagues when they came into office in 1980. They thought the attainment

of independence was the destination when in fact 1980 actually marked the

beginning of a critical phase of the struggle. They came in without a

cogent plan but we have to be very clear about what we will do well ahead

of the next election.

“We want to build a huge coalition for change that goes beyond party

slogans; a coalition rooted in the people in their various social stations

where they continue to slug it out under very difficult circumstances,”

Tsvangirai said.

Analysts maintain that a united opposition, fighting with one purpose, can

finally bring to an end Mugabe’s long rule, especially at a time that the

nonagenarian is fighting to keep together his warring Zanu PF.

