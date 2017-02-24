Source: UK income ruling ‘tears Zim families apart’ – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 24 February 2017

HARARE – The UK Supreme Court has upheld British Prime Minister Theresa

May’s “harsh” -L-18 600 minimum income rule for those wishing to bring in

non-European spouses in a ruling slammed by Zimbabwean campaigners as

perpetuating the separation of thousands of families.

The seven justices at the UK’s highest court announced their decision on

Wednesday, ruling that “the minimum income threshold is accepted in

principle”.

On top of the -L-18 600 minimum threshold, one must earn an additional

-L-3 800 for the first dependent child and -L-2 400 for each further

child.

In their full judgment, the justices, however, noted that the Home

Office’s rules and instructions failed to take full account of the

children involved and “has caused, and will continue to cause, significant

hardship to many thousands of couples who have good reasons for wanting to

make their lives together in this country, and to their children”.

This comes as the UK has attracted thousands of Zimbabwean migrants,

desperate for work and a chance to send money home, with the southern

African country now in the UK’s Top 10 asylum receiving nations.

In 2016, Zimbabwe received formal Diaspora remittance receipts of $780

million, a 17 percent decline from $935 million recorded in 2015, in part

reflecting the impact of the appreciation of the US dollar against other

source currencies, particularly the South African rand, according to

Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa.

The ruling means thousands of Zimbabweans that have migrated to the UK

cannot bring or remain with their spouses in Britain, because they do not

earn enough money.

Taffi Nyawanza of the Zimbabwe Diaspora Investment Group said while the

minimum income requirement of -L-18 600 was harsh, there were three

positives from the ruling.

“For the first time, the Home Office will now be required to take into

account the income of the spouse coming from abroad. This is significant

and a game changer,” he said.

“If there are children involved, potentially there must be flexibility in

the assessment of the rules and the Home Office has been ordered to

propose how it will take this into account.

“Finally, where the spouse is already in the UK and is an overstayer

usually where the couples have met in the UK but there is sufficient

income, the court has said there is no need to send that spouse out of the

UK for the purpose of making a visa application which would be granted

anyway.”

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI) said yesterday the

rules were “tearing families apart and significantly harming children.”

“This judgment confirms that the (UK) government’s position is now

untenable and they must now take immediate steps to protect the welfare of

children in accordance with their legal duty,” JCWI chief executive, Saira

Grant, said

The UK government says the minimum income rule is to prevent unqualified

spouses coming to the UK and becoming dependent on the State.

The rules were first introduced on July, 9, 2012 by May when she was home

secretary.

There is a significant population of Zimbabweans who have been living in

the UK for many years without receiving a positive decision on their

application for asylum, unable to undertake paid work or receive support

from the UK government, with many asylum seekers facing destitution,

unable to reunite with their families back home.

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Brian Paddick said: ” . . . May

and (UK home secretary) Amber Rudd seem hell-bent on reducing immigration

at all costs regardless of the heartbreak and suffering it results in.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The current rules remain in force but we

are carefully considering what the court has said in relation to

exceptional cases where the income threshold has not been met,

particularly where the case involves a child.”

