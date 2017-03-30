Source: UNDP speaks out on BVR saga – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 30 March 2017

HARARE – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has vehemently

refuted claims that it is working in cahoots with opposition parties to

effect regime change in Zimbabwe, insisting it does not interfere with

political affairs of other countries.

This comes amid accusations that the United Nations (UN) agency hatched

the National Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera)’s last week protest to push

government to fire Rita Makarau as Zimbabwe Electoral Commission head to

pave way for a UN-supervised poll.

It is also on the back of government announcing that it raised $17 million

to fund the purchase of biometric voter registration (BVR) kits and will

supervise the procurement process – a move which raised the opposition’s

eyebrows, in suspicion that authorities were hijacking the key project

from UNDP. UN Resident Coordinator Bishow Parajuli told a news conference

yesterday that their prime focus was development.

“No it’s not true,” he said of the accusations.

“We work with government in everything. It’s not true. We never deal in

political matters. I don’t know where that is coming from.”

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda immediately

buttressed Parajuli’s point, saying government and the UNDP “enjoy a

cordial relationship”. Sibanda also refuted claims that government was

unhappy with the UNDP.

“I see no issues there. I think it’s being blown out of proportion,” he

said.

Sibanda was further asked if government was not being hypocritical by

availing the money to fund the BVR kits acquisition at a time UNDP was

already bankrolling the process and government was appealing for $188

million to assist flood victims.

“I think that question is misplaced,” he retorted.

“Government has ministries. So responsibilities differ. I am a member of

the bureaucracy and my job is to manage the implementation of programmes,

. . . of development, so that question I can’t answer it, I am sorry,”

Sibanda said.

Parajuli intervened: “The issue of BVR, you know we work on the request of

government A, B, C, D and whatever. All UNDP programmes are joint

programmes between government and UN. So government has the priority, `we

do this, you do that’ so we respect it.

“Actually, we commend government for coming forward with resources for

national programmes. It’s wonderful, that is key for sustainability . . .

there should be no question of who is doing now or later because we all

agree always with government. If there are changes, we agree. I think

there is no need to interpret this way in a different ways,” he said.

