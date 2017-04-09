Source: Unregistered drug on the market – Sunday News Apr 9, 2017

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has warned the public against purchasing of a drug called Paracetamol P-500 which is on the market saying it has not been registered.

MCAZ director-general Ms Gugulethu Mahlangu confirmed the availability of the drug on the market but said those that were selling it were doing so illegally.

“It is not on our list of registered or approved medicines therefore it has not been assessed for quality, safety and efficacy,” she said.

The authority said they got to know about the drug via social media.

“As the authority we received a few inquires as to the availability of this drug on to our market and the authenticity of the claims accompanying the messages prompted our response to reaffirm the importance to seek advice from health care professionals and obtaining registered medicines from licensed premises and persons,” she said.

The drug is said to be causing adverse effects to those who take it and it’s being sold in the streets of various cities in the country. MCAZ said they could not ascertain when the drug came into the Zimbabwean market as such medicines were smuggled and sold illegally in the country. They further said they do conduct raids at hotspots in collaboration with law enforcement agents and facilitated the prosecution of the perpetrators.

Having unregistered medicines on the Zimbabwean market may have detrimental effects on the health of the citizens through exposure to sub-standard, spurious, falsified, falsely labelled or counterfeit products. Other detrimental effects may indeed include loss of potential revenue to the local industry involved in ensuring that due processes are conducted to ensure quality products are available to the public.

