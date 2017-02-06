Source: Vat hike on meat ‘tragic, draconian’ – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 5 February 2017

HARARE – Increasing value-added tax (Vat) on all meat products, including

edible meat offals and cereals, is a draconian measure that will sharply

hike the price of the basic commodities for hard-pressed consumers and

slash consumption, rather than generate the extra income Zimbabwe is

seeking, top economists warned yesterday.

Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa on Wednesday hiked Vat to 15 percent on

all meat products, including offals and fish, rice, maheu and margarine,

under Statutory Instrument (SI) 20 of 2017 as one of a package of measures

Harare hopes will help unlock funds needed to boost government finances.

Rice, fish and meat were previously exempt from the 15 percent Vat, and

economists warned that ordinary Zimbabweans will struggle to shake off the

disruptive effects of the tax increase.

A kg of boneless, skinless chicken breasts is now retailing for $5,28

while an equivalent beef round or back leg red meat is now selling for

$6,64.

The food basket rose by $11,30 or 8,49 percent from $133,06 by end of

December to $144,36 by end-January 2017, driven by the Vat hike, the

Consumer Council of Zimbabwe said on Thursday, putting food inflation

firmly back on the economic agenda.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) said increasing Vat would

hurt badly consumers already struggling to survive.

“The 15 percent Vat on meat products and cereals will raise the price of

these commodities for consumers already operating on low disposable

incomes.

“The most likely response by consumers to the price increases will be to

reduce their purchase of such products,” ZNCC said in a statement.

“This also has tax implications on government. When the price is increased

by 15 percent, the products can become beyond the reach of many consumers

and they may decide not to consume the product if they have a choice.

“Alternatively, the consumer may reduce the volume of the goods consumed

and spend the same amount but on less quantities of the product.

“Government will in the short run benefit from the Vat incremental revenue

but eventually lose on income tax and even Paye due to reduction in demand

which will affect profitability and employment levels.”

Economist Kipson Gundani said the measure would depress sales and reduce

the state’s take, as happened after the previous Vat raises.

“They are basics, hence producers and retailers are likely to pass on the

Vat to the consumer in the form of price increases,” Gundani told the

Daily News on Sunday.

“It’s unfortunate that the consumer bears the brunt of the policy at a

time when they have little at their disposal.”

George Mushipe, spokesperson of the Apex Council – the umbrella union for

State workers – said they were going to officially respond to the hike

this week, amid tightening of labour market conditions that have peaked

with government staggering salaries and failing to pay the government

workers bonuses.

“We are going to meet as Apex Council next Tuesday then issue out an

official position,” Mushipe said.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency, government

employs 300 000 workers, a number which does not include the army, air

force, police and prisons.

Chinamasa said the tax increase would depress sales initially, but the

policy was necessary to shore up the economy in the longer term.

While the country experienced deflation throughout 2016, authorities have

projected inflation to average 1,1 percent on an annualised basis this

year, with month-on-month inflation rate in December up 0.04 percentage

points to 0.06 percent, according to Zimstat.

Consultant economist Gift Muganhu said the immediate impact of the Vat

hike will be a sharp increase in prices of the commodities.

“Producers don’t pay tax; they pass it on to consumers. There are only few

exceptional cases where we share the burden, particularly in areas where

demand for the product is low.

“In many cases, the consumer pays the total value of the tax. In this

instance, if you look at those commodities, they are basic products;

because they are basic, we need them,” he said, describing the impending

price rise as “unfortunate.”

“People have no money, look at the national budget, there is going to be

decrease in aggregate demand because people have no money, people are not

working, life is hard, those working are not paid on time, those working

are paid late.

“This is a wrong approach by the minister,” Muganhu said.

He said the move increases the country’s tax burden, causing less

competitiveness, with the total tax rate around 30 percent, making

Zimbabweans the highest taxed citizens in sub Saharan Africa.

“The ministry is looking for money. But if you keep on milking a cow, it

will die. You need to get more cows than to keep on milking because you

want more milk,” Muganhu said.

“You need more cows, it’s a question of increasing the tax base. In the

short-term, the minister can reduce the high taxes paid by the informal

sector, for example, presumptive tax,” he said referring to a tax

chargeable on small to medium enterprises in Zimbabwe which involves the

use of indirect means to ascertain tax liability, which differ from the

usual rules based on the taxpayer’s accounts.

“It’s a tragedy, its draconian, it’s unfair,” he said.

In the medium term, Chinamasa may consider removing the impediments on the

doing business environment by simplification of the complex taxation

system, he said.

“Unoita seuri kuroora mukadzi (getting a Vat certificate is like going

through lobola rituals),” he said.

“We need to open up the legal environment over and above the political

environment.”

