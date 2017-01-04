Source: Vets rave up the heat on Mugabe – DailyNews Live 04 January 2017

Tendai Kamhungira and Mugove Tafirenyika

HARARE – Clearly emboldened by the apparent collapse of the centre in

President Robert Mugabe’s warring Zanu PF, angry war veterans are piling

on the pressure on the increasingly frail nonagenarian, with their leaders

now sensationally describing the 92-year-old as the “enemy of the people”.

This comes as the disaffected war veterans, who have been feuding with

Mugabe since the parties’ highly publicised fallout last year, have

surprisingly thrown their weight behind the quest by opposition parties to

establish a grand coalition – to turf the nonagenarian out of power –

ahead of next year’s eagerly-anticipated national elections.

At the same time, the disgruntled former freedom fighters have also

reiterated their strong belief that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is

the only senior Zanu PF official worthy of succeeding Mugabe, as the

ruling party’s deadly tribal, factional and succession wars continue to

escalate.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, Zimbabwe National Liberation War

Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) national political commissar Francis Nhando

said Mugabe was “guilty” of allowing his lieutenants and powerful First

Lady Grace Mugabe to challenge his two deputies – Mnangagwa and

Phelekezela Mphoko – to the detriment of Zanu PF and the country.

“When you see the president protecting corrupt officials in the G40 (Zanu

PF’s Generation 40 faction), it makes him the enemy of the people. They

abuse their offices pursuing activities that border on sabotage, which has

led Zimbabweans to frown upon the party.

“In reality, Mugabe is in jail and needs deliverance through being advised

to leave power now and rest. State House has been infiltrated, especially

when you consider that it is at State House that a Zanu PF women’s league

secretary who claims to be a senior to the vice presidents resides,” he

said.

Mugabe and the seriously unhappy former freedom fighters have been

exchanging brickbats since their stunning fallout in July last year, when

the ex-combatants issued a damning communique to end their decades-long

relationship with the increasingly frail nonagenarian, dating back to the

days of the country’s liberation struggle in the 1970s.

This week, the war veterans also threw their weight behind the quest by

opposition parties to establish a grand coalition ahead of next year’s

eagerly-awaited national polls.

ZNLWVA spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said they supported the formation of

the mooted coalition alliance because they were of the view that this

would work in the interest of long-suffering Zimbabweans.

“Our message for 2018 is that people must be free to choose anyone they

want, who they think is a good leader. That’s, after all, what we fought

for.

“As long as the coalition is going to represent the suffering masses of

Zimbabwe, we are going to support it. But what we don’t need are people

who create a special class so that they will enjoy life while people are

suffering.

“Zanu PF has created a bourgeois class which is enjoying life while people

are struggling to get food and that is not good for our country. As you

know, all our people suffered to liberate this country,” Mahiya said

earlier in the week.

Addressing the media in Harare late last year, forthright former Cabinet

minister and ZNLWVA chairperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, also said Mugabe

owed ex-combatants big time as they were the ones who had made him

president, not Zanu PF.

“It was us who sat and made sure that Mugabe became the leader when the

need to change leadership arose. We are the ones who sold his name to the

people. It is not from the founding fathers (that this happened).

“We sold his and (the late vice president) Joshua Nkomo’s name to every

village. It is the liberation army that made the leadership of Zimbabwe,

not the other way round. He (Mugabe) is a beneficiary of the decisions we

made when we deposed (Zanu founder Ndabaningi) Sithole,” he said.

“We will never fear anything in this country because the most fearful

thing which existed was called Ian Smith and we defeated him. After Ian

Smith, we don’t fear anything,” the former War Veterans minister thundered

defiantly.

Speaking before that, Mutsvangwa also chided Mugabe’s administration while

addressing youths on lessons from the liberation struggle.

“Anybody who is not for progress is your enemy because he (Mugabe) is

failing this economy to deliver its capacity to make it the most

prosperous country in Africa,” he said.

In serving their divorce papers on Mugabe last July, the war veterans also

said Mugabe’s continued stay in power was now a stumbling block to the

country’s development, adding almost churlishly that the nonagenarian

would be “a hard-sell” if he ever contemplated contesting the 2018 polls.

Mugabe responded by warning the war veterans that they would be dealt with

severely, including through the use of extra-judicial suppression methods

that his former liberation movement incorporated during the country’s

independence war – such as incarcerating dissenters in inhuman dungeons

where they were forced to live like caged rats.

After this, police duly launched a savage crackdown against the war vets

leadership and arrested five officials, including ZNLWVA secretary-general

Victor Matemadanda, Mahiya and Nhando, who were recently set free by the

courts.

Over the years, war veterans have served as Mugabe and Zanu PF’s political

power dynamos, playing particularly significant roles to keep the

nonagenarian on the throne in the hotly disputed 2000 and 2008 national

elections which were both marred by serious violence and the murder of

hundreds of opposition supporters.

Analysts have also predicted that Mugabe will not win the 2018 polls

without the support of the war veterans, while on their part the

ex-combatants have vowed that they will vote for an opposition candidate

if the nonagenarian stands in those elections.

Mugabe – the only leader Zimbabweans have known since the country gained

independence from Britain in 1980 – is facing the biggest challenge to his

36-year rule.

His government is struggling to pay civil servants, amid a deepening

economic crisis which includes falling revenues and horrendous job losses

– with public sector salary dates now as elastic and as unpredictable as

the discarded Zimbabwe dollar.

As it is, many civil servants and hard-pressed State pensioners will only

be paid their December 2016 salaries this month.

