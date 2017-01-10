Source: VP Mphoko now Acting President | The Herald January 10, 2017

Herald Reporter

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has with effect from today assumed the capacity of Acting President until the end of the month, when President Mugabe returns from his traditional annual leave.

Cde Mphoko is taking over from his counterpart, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had been acting in the same capacity from the time President Mugabe commenced his annual leave in December last year.

Information, Media and Broadcasting Services secretary Mr George Charamba confirmed the development in a statement yesterday.

“Honourable Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko assumes the capacity of Acting President from tomorrow (today) 10th January, 2017, in the absence of His Excellency the President R.G Mugabe, who is still on his traditional annual leave,” said Mr Charamba.

“Vice President Mphoko will act up to the end of this month when His Excellency the President is expected back in the Office.”

