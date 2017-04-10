Source: Vultures circle wobbly ‘Tyson’ – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 10 April 2017

HARARE – The Zanu PF enemies of the party’s under-siege national political

commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, are raining in deadly blows and ratcheting

up their fierce assault on him all round – making his political future in

the warring former liberation movement look increasingly tenuous.

This comes as it was confirmed to the Daily News yesterday that his home

province of Mashonaland Central has now officially submitted its report to

the party’s all-powerful politburo – recommending the under-fire Local

Government minister’s censure.

At the same time, Kasukuwere’s determined foes are also calling for his

immediate resignation from his influential position of political

commissar, ahead of the party’s campaigns for next year’s make-or-break

national elections.

Well-placed sources who spoke to the Daily News yesterday claimed that

other provinces were also compiling dossiers alleging a slew of “sins” on

Kasukuwere’s part, including charges of creating parallel structures and

planning to topple President Robert Mugabe.

And while Kasukuwere appeared to have been given a stay of execution by

Mugabe at last week’s politburo meeting in Harare, following the wily

nonagenarian’s warning to his followers not to use demonstrations to air

their grievances, it emerged at the weekend that the exuberant politician

who is nicknamed Tyson for his combative approach to politics remained on

the ropes in the party.

This was evidenced by the decision by his home province to formally submit

to the politburo its recommendations for disciplinary action to be taken

against him and his brother Dickson Mafios.

The sources who spoke to the Daily News said this had happened after

Mashonaland Central had held two meetings last week, in the aftermath of

the demonstration which was held in Bindura against the two brothers a

fortnight ago.

Zanu PF spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo, would neither confirm nor deny

yesterday that the politburo had received the letter.

“They (such letters) don’t come to me … they go to the secretary for

administration, (Ignatius) Chombo. So, talk to … Chombo and he will be

able to help you with that one,” the cagey Khaya Moyo said.

Repeated efforts to reach Chombo were unsuccessful.

But Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs minister Martin Dinha – who

last week claimed that he had received death threats for publicly calling

for Kasukuwere’s ouster – piled further pressure on his party senior

yesterday, asking him to resign forthwith.

“I advise the comrades (Kasukuwere and Mafios – who is acting party

chairperson in Mash Central), in the interests of the party, to

voluntarily step aside.

“… (Eunice) Sandi Moyo and … Sarah Mahoka were brave enough to see

reality and made wise choices to resign. It is not personal or subjective.

“The necessary organs of the party must act to address the grievances

raised by the people of Mashonaland Central and Zimbabwe at large. I think

the writing is on the wall for my fellow comrades and friends (Kasukuwere

and Mafios),” Dinha said yesterday.

“They must not cost the party votes and must seriously introspect and see

that their leadership style and bullish characters, as well as their

politics of division, nepotism, factionalism and shallow hatred have

brought the current state of affairs.

“Put figuratively, a salesman or woman must be able to sell the product

for his company. When he or she can no longer do so, or clients have lost

faith in the sales team, the shareholders or management must find another

sales team to increase sales and profits, to win market share.

“Zanu PF must act fairly but decisively on this matter,” Dinha thundered

further.

This comes after Kasukuwere recently suffered the surprising spectacle of

witnessing demonstrations against him in his home province, as angry

supporters demanded, among other things, that the party recalls him on

bizarre charges of attempting to unseat Mugabe.

After the demonstration, the protesters handed a petition to Martin

Mavhangira, who is a member of the Zanu PF central committee, for onward

transmission to Mugabe, demanding that the nonagenarian fires Kasukuwere

from the troubled party.

Zanu PF insiders have previously claimed that Kasukuwere is one of the

kingpins of the party’s Generation 40 (G40) faction, which is rabidly

opposed to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding Mugabe.

The Bindura demonstration against Kasukuwere and Mafios was followed by

further gatherings in the Midlands and Masvingo provinces, where several

other bigwigs were also targeted, including both serving and former

ministers.

The demos also came two weeks after cracks emerged in the influential

women’s league which is headed by powerful First Lady Grace Mugabe, which

recently expelled from its ranks Sandi Moyo and the vocal Mahoka.

The duo resigned from their posts in the key party wing ahead of last

Wednesday’s politburo meeting in Harare.

Dinha last week twisted the knife into Kasukuwere and Mafios when he said

he supported disciplinary action against the two heavyweights.

“The grievances against Kasukuwere and Mafios and their cabal are serious,

and warrant the principal, … Mugabe, to take special note, and the party

to take appropriate disciplinary action.

“In all honesty, I feel the NPC (national political commissar) and his

brother brought this on themselves and they can’t blame me or others or

the president and Amai Dr G Mugabe, as I hear they are now doing.

“They brought into the fray politics of division and factionalism, and

regarded everyone with alternative views and opinions as enemies,” Dinha

said then.

Observers have also previously said Mugabe’s failure to resolve Zanu PF’s

succession riddle is fuelling the party’s deadly infighting.

Zanu PF is currently divided into two bitterly-opposed factions, the G40

and Team Lacoste (Mnangagwa backers).

The 93-year-old has studiously refused to name a successor, insisting that

the party’s congress has that mandate to choose a person of their own

choice.

Analyst also told the Daily News yesterday that recent developments,

including the resignations of Mahoka and Sandi Moyo, as well as the

growing attacks on Kasukuwere, have serious negative ramifications on the

G40 faction – with the camp’s future lying in the hands of Mugabe.

“Kasukuwere’s fate ultimately lies in Mugabe’s hands. The G40 faction may

be down, but it is not out at this point.

“It is premature to write an obituary for the G40,” political analyst,

Dewa Mavhinga, said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



