Vultures circle wobbly ‘Tyson’

Blessings Mashaya 10 April 2017
HARARE – The Zanu PF enemies of the party’s under-siege national political
commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, are raining in deadly blows and ratcheting
up their fierce assault on him all round – making his political future in
the warring former liberation movement look increasingly tenuous.
This comes as it was confirmed to the Daily News yesterday that his home
province of Mashonaland Central has now officially submitted its report to
the party’s all-powerful politburo – recommending the under-fire Local
Government minister’s censure.
At the same time, Kasukuwere’s determined foes are also calling for his
immediate resignation from his influential position of political
commissar, ahead of the party’s campaigns for next year’s make-or-break
national elections.
Well-placed sources who spoke to the Daily News yesterday claimed that
other provinces were also compiling dossiers alleging a slew of “sins” on
Kasukuwere’s part, including charges of creating parallel structures and
planning to topple President Robert Mugabe.
And while Kasukuwere appeared to have been given a stay of execution by
Mugabe at last week’s politburo meeting in Harare, following the wily
nonagenarian’s warning to his followers not to use demonstrations to air
their grievances, it emerged at the weekend that the exuberant politician
who is nicknamed Tyson for his combative approach to politics remained on
the ropes in the party.
This was evidenced by the decision by his home province to formally submit
to the politburo its recommendations for disciplinary action to be taken
against him and his brother Dickson Mafios.
The sources who spoke to the Daily News said this had happened after
Mashonaland Central had held two meetings last week, in the aftermath of
the demonstration which was held in Bindura against the two brothers a
fortnight ago.
Zanu PF spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo, would neither confirm nor deny
yesterday that the politburo had received the letter.
“They (such letters) don’t come to me … they go to the secretary for
administration, (Ignatius) Chombo. So, talk to … Chombo and he will be
able to help you with that one,” the cagey Khaya Moyo said.
Repeated efforts to reach Chombo were unsuccessful.
But Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs minister Martin Dinha – who
last week claimed that he had received death threats for publicly calling
for Kasukuwere’s ouster – piled further pressure on his party senior
yesterday, asking him to resign forthwith.
“I advise the comrades (Kasukuwere and Mafios – who is acting party
chairperson in Mash Central), in the interests of the party, to
voluntarily step aside.
“… (Eunice) Sandi Moyo and … Sarah Mahoka were brave enough to see
reality and made wise choices to resign. It is not personal or subjective.
“The necessary organs of the party must act to address the grievances
raised by the people of Mashonaland Central and Zimbabwe at large. I think
the writing is on the wall for my fellow comrades and friends (Kasukuwere
and Mafios),” Dinha said yesterday.
“They must not cost the party votes and must seriously introspect and see
that their leadership style and bullish characters, as well as their
politics of division, nepotism, factionalism and shallow hatred have
brought the current state of affairs.
“Put figuratively, a salesman or woman must be able to sell the product
for his company. When he or she can no longer do so, or clients have lost
faith in the sales team, the shareholders or management must find another
sales team to increase sales and profits, to win market share.
“Zanu PF must act fairly but decisively on this matter,” Dinha thundered
further.
This comes after Kasukuwere recently suffered the surprising spectacle of
witnessing demonstrations against him in his home province, as angry
supporters demanded, among other things, that the party recalls him on
bizarre charges of attempting to unseat Mugabe.
After the demonstration, the protesters handed a petition to Martin
Mavhangira, who is a member of the Zanu PF central committee, for onward
transmission to Mugabe, demanding that the nonagenarian fires Kasukuwere
from the troubled party.
Zanu PF insiders have previously claimed that Kasukuwere is one of the
kingpins of the party’s Generation 40 (G40) faction, which is rabidly
opposed to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding Mugabe.
The Bindura demonstration against Kasukuwere and Mafios was followed by
further gatherings in the Midlands and Masvingo provinces, where several
other bigwigs were also targeted, including both serving and former
ministers.
The demos also came two weeks after cracks emerged in the influential
women’s league which is headed by powerful First Lady Grace Mugabe, which
recently expelled from its ranks Sandi Moyo and the vocal Mahoka.
The duo resigned from their posts in the key party wing ahead of last
Wednesday’s politburo meeting in Harare.
Dinha last week twisted the knife into Kasukuwere and Mafios when he said
he supported disciplinary action against the two heavyweights.
“The grievances against Kasukuwere and Mafios and their cabal are serious,
and warrant the principal, … Mugabe, to take special note, and the party
to take appropriate disciplinary action.
“In all honesty, I feel the NPC (national political commissar) and his
brother brought this on themselves and they can’t blame me or others or
the president and Amai Dr G Mugabe, as I hear they are now doing.
“They brought into the fray politics of division and factionalism, and
regarded everyone with alternative views and opinions as enemies,” Dinha
said then.
Observers have also previously said Mugabe’s failure to resolve Zanu PF’s
succession riddle is fuelling the party’s deadly infighting.
Zanu PF is currently divided into two bitterly-opposed factions, the G40
and Team Lacoste (Mnangagwa backers).
The 93-year-old has studiously refused to name a successor, insisting that
the party’s congress has that mandate to choose a person of their own
choice.
Analyst also told the Daily News yesterday that recent developments,
including the resignations of Mahoka and Sandi Moyo, as well as the
growing attacks on Kasukuwere, have serious negative ramifications on the
G40 faction – with the camp’s future lying in the hands of Mugabe.
“Kasukuwere’s fate ultimately lies in Mugabe’s hands. The G40 faction may
be down, but it is not out at this point.
“It is premature to write an obituary for the G40,” political analyst,
Dewa Mavhinga, said.