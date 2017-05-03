Source: War vets ‘lure’ Mugabe – DailyNews Live

CHIEF WRITER 2 May 2017

HARARE – War veterans have made the first move to try and mend their

relations with President Robert Mugabe after they lavished with praise

their former patron for his recent speech at the burial of former

ex-combatant and Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) assistant

director, Zenzo Ntuliki.

The war veterans have been feuding with Mugabe since they issued a damning

communique against the increasingly frail nonagenarian mid last year.

In a surprising development, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans

Association (ZNLWVA) chairperson and former Cabinet minister Chris

Mutsvangwa said former freedom fighters were inspired by Mugabe’s Saturday

eulogy at the National Heroes Acre.

“As War Veterans, we wholeheartedly welcome…Mugabe’s…speech delivered

at the burial of… Ntuliki. We are particularly heartened by the

recognition and the accolades showered upon our defence and security

establishment which owes its existence to the pain and sacrifice of

gallant young men and women of the 1960-70s.

“That generation of youthful patriots selflessly bore arms as Zanla and

Zipra to dislodge the evil minority racist settler colonial regime and

gave birth to the new State of Zimbabwe. In equal measure we salute

both…Mugabe and the late Father Zimbabwe Joshua Nkomo for providing the

militant leadership leading us to freedom and independence in 1980 and

their subsequent sterling roles in nation building,” said Mutsvangwa.

This is in stark contrast to what the former freedom fighters said

recently after the burial of yet another hero, James Murozvi, also at the

National Heroes’ Acre, as they felt affronted by Mugabe’s speech.

Then, Mugabe said unlike some war veterans, Murozvi was loyal to Zanu PF

until his death, as he attacked the Mutsvangwa-led executive. On Saturday,

the nonagenarian delivered a riveting eulogy and chose the burial of

Ntuliki, to remind Zimbabweans about the key role that spooks have played

in the country’s body politic. “Isu zvatiri pano hatingomhanyemhanye

tichingodauka dauka zvisiri mugwara rinoonekwa nevaongorori vedu, nyanzvi

dzedu dzine maziso, nzeve neruzivo rwekuti apa pakaipa, apa pane nyoka …

musafambe nepo pane nyoka mungarumwe (I always make my moves with advice

from the CIO which warns me about my enemies).

“Saka tinopiwa nyanzvi dzine maziso anooona zviri kure kure nenzeve,

dzinonzwa zvinonyeyewa. Ndiko kurarama kwedu (The intelligence operatives

who work with me are top drawer spooks who can sniff out any threats well

ahead.)

“The fact that he (Zenzo) is being laid here is a demonstration that he

was a comrade, a comrade at arms.

“Self sacrifice was one of Ntuliki’s strongest attributes … sacrifice

did not mean just going out and joining the other comrade. It meant that

at heart, in your own mind as a comrade you were truly decided, come what

may to fight for the country,” Mugabe told mourners gathered at the

National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Mugabe has been having a tough time with war veterans ever since they

issued a scathing statement on him in mid July last year.

Until that happened, the fed-up ex-combatants had served as Mugabe’s and

Zanu PF’s pillars, waging particularly brutal campaigns against opposition

leader Morgan Tsvangirai and the MDC, especially in the bloody elections

of 2000 and 2008.

Their stunning fallout with Mugabe and Zanu PF later saw Mutsvangwa, being

fired from both the Cabinet and the ruling party last year, while many of

their other top leaders were also banished from the imploding former

liberation movement, in addition to being hauled before the courts.

