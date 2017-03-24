Source: War vets twist knife into Sandi-Moyo – NewsDay Zimbabwe March 24, 2017

FOLLOWING nationwide demonstrations by hordes of Zanu PF women’s league members on Wednesday calling for the ouster of Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister Eunice Sandi-Moyo, a leading veteran of the liberation struggle has twisted the knife in.

BY SILAS NKALA

Demonstrators called for Sandi-Moyo’s ouster, along with and women’s league treasurer Sarah Mahoka. Zanu PF Nketa district official and war veteran Mitsho Ndlovu yesterday said the ruling party needs total cleansing from the two’s alleged “contamination.”

Hundreds of Zanu PF women’s league members protested at the party’s provincial offices calling for the removal of Sandi-Moyo and Sarah Mahoka, accusing them of undermining First Lady Grace Mugabe.

The two who are leading figures in a faction of the ruling party known as G40 that has been pushing for First Lady Grace to take over from her ailing husband President Robert Mugabe.

Ndlovu said anyone who undermines the First Family must be shown the exit.

“We are doing this today and even these offices need to be cleansed. This is time to push and shove and we will clean these offices,” Ndlovu said.

“When people disrespect leaders like what these two did, there is no need to wait for the politburo to decide, people have spoken and they must simply go.”

Ndlovu further praised the Harare Provincial Affairs minister Miriam Chikukwa for “working hard” and attacked Sandi-Moyo for her total failure to assist the suffering youth.

“There are no jobs, if you look at Harare the Provincial Affairs minister (Chikukwa) she is working hard and is better off than our minister Sandi-Moyo who spends a lot of time rumour mongering and creating divisions in the party,” Ndlovu said.

Ndlovu said a bigger demonstration was being planned to buttress their calls for the removal of the two leaders and the next protest will involve all wings of the party.

Sandi-Moyo is accused of setting up parallel structures and making decisions without consulting the First Lady, who is the secretary for women affairs in the ruling party.

Mahoka was targeted for challenging Grace in high-profile meetings and disrespecting Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as well as Mugabe’s spokesperson George Charamba.

Sandi-Moyo and Mahoka were elected at the party’s last congress in 2014. The Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister said she was yet to know about the protest as she had been out of the country.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



