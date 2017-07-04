Source: War vets want Moyo censured – DailyNews Live
Mugove Tafirenyika 4 July 2017
HARARE – War veterans yesterday accused President Robert Mugabe of failing
to rein-in Politburo member Jonathan Moyo who has been wantonly attacking
Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and key members of his Team Lacoste Zanu
PF faction.
Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairperson
Christopher Mutsvangwa told a news conference: “One minister of government
has literally run amok, shredding every rule book in the country, taking
on everybody in the country, taking on the army, the judiciary, the
minister of Finance (Patrick Chinamasa), the Speaker of Parliament (Jacob
Mudenda), the vice president of the land and war veterans, literally
brawling like a mad dog in a manger, but we are not surprised by his
actions because he has suddenly found himself at the apex of executive
power in the country.”
Mutsvangwa said if Mugabe was facing challenges in bringing Moyo to order,
he should ask the war veterans to help in that regard.
“This kind of behaviour is something which can no longer be tolerated and
we are saying to government, the appointing authority of Jonathan, that we
war vets always dealt with such kinds of maverick, treacherous and
unpatriotic behaviour and that’s how we built Zanla and Zipra forces, so
we know how to deal with it.
“If there are difficulties in dealing with such kind of behaviour, they
can always call on us; they should give him to us so we can deal with him.
“We can’t continue to have such a snivelling scoundrel in the body politic
of Zimbabwe and we are saying to the president, enough is enough.
“We can’t continue to have a mad dog continue to run amok in our midst as
he respects nobody, including the president himself.
“He (Mugabe) cautions him in public but he doesn’t listen, he still defies
him so we are here to say enough is enough is enough, particularly when he
scolds our general and our army.”
Moyo was unreachable for comment yesterday.
Mutsvangwa was apparently peeved when Moyo last weekend hit back at
Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Constantino Chiwenga after he took aim
at Moyo, accusing him of undermining the Command Agriculture scheme, whose
implementation is fraught with legal headaches.
Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa was the first to issue a thinly-veiled
attack on the Higher Education minister on Monday last week. And on
Tuesday, Chiwenga issued a lengthy statement in the State- media,
reserving his harshest criticism for Moyo, in comments that attracted
widespread condemnation among opposition political parties.
“When you attack the economy you become the enemy of the State,” Chiwenga
said.
But the non-conformist Moyo, who derisively described the controversial
Command Agriculture programme as an “ugly-culture”, told a local weekly
that Chiwenga’s charge that he was a security threat for criticising the
programme was “idiotic.”
“The president should rein in these barking dogs,” Mutsvangwa fumed
yesterday. “We respect authority but when we do that, it should not be
mistaken for fear.
“We never fear authority. We are all revolutionaries; we are egalitarians
and should be treated equally, the same way Jonathan is treated.
“Rules which apply to Jonathan must also apply to all Zimbabweans. How can
somebody attack the army general, the Republic’s vice president and they
are not dealt with? That is not the Zanu PF way and has never been the
Zipra and Zanla way and at some point, this thing has to stop.”
“If there are difficulties in dealing with such kind of behaviour, they
can always call on us; they should give him (Moyo) to us so we can deal with him”, said Chris. This now begs the questions: Do Chris and his troops (calling themselves O-vets) anything more than Mugabe’s running dogs; who only act when Mugabe ati “Sa-a-a-a, bata!”? Is this not a clear admission also that when the same murderous dogs when on rampage – killing innocent people – in 2000 to 2008 period, they were doing so on Mugabe’s instruction? Hence, the reason ensured that not one of them was brought to accounting for their murderous orgies. nxaaaaaaa!