Source: War vets want Moyo censured – DailyNews Live

Mugove Tafirenyika 4 July 2017

HARARE – War veterans yesterday accused President Robert Mugabe of failing

to rein-in Politburo member Jonathan Moyo who has been wantonly attacking

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and key members of his Team Lacoste Zanu

PF faction.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairperson

Christopher Mutsvangwa told a news conference: “One minister of government

has literally run amok, shredding every rule book in the country, taking

on everybody in the country, taking on the army, the judiciary, the

minister of Finance (Patrick Chinamasa), the Speaker of Parliament (Jacob

Mudenda), the vice president of the land and war veterans, literally

brawling like a mad dog in a manger, but we are not surprised by his

actions because he has suddenly found himself at the apex of executive

power in the country.”

Mutsvangwa said if Mugabe was facing challenges in bringing Moyo to order,

he should ask the war veterans to help in that regard.

“This kind of behaviour is something which can no longer be tolerated and

we are saying to government, the appointing authority of Jonathan, that we

war vets always dealt with such kinds of maverick, treacherous and

unpatriotic behaviour and that’s how we built Zanla and Zipra forces, so

we know how to deal with it.

“If there are difficulties in dealing with such kind of behaviour, they

can always call on us; they should give him to us so we can deal with him.

“We can’t continue to have such a snivelling scoundrel in the body politic

of Zimbabwe and we are saying to the president, enough is enough.

“We can’t continue to have a mad dog continue to run amok in our midst as

he respects nobody, including the president himself.

“He (Mugabe) cautions him in public but he doesn’t listen, he still defies

him so we are here to say enough is enough is enough, particularly when he

scolds our general and our army.”

Moyo was unreachable for comment yesterday.

Mutsvangwa was apparently peeved when Moyo last weekend hit back at

Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Constantino Chiwenga after he took aim

at Moyo, accusing him of undermining the Command Agriculture scheme, whose

implementation is fraught with legal headaches.

Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa was the first to issue a thinly-veiled

attack on the Higher Education minister on Monday last week. And on

Tuesday, Chiwenga issued a lengthy statement in the State- media,

reserving his harshest criticism for Moyo, in comments that attracted

widespread condemnation among opposition political parties.

“When you attack the economy you become the enemy of the State,” Chiwenga

said.

But the non-conformist Moyo, who derisively described the controversial

Command Agriculture programme as an “ugly-culture”, told a local weekly

that Chiwenga’s charge that he was a security threat for criticising the

programme was “idiotic.”

“The president should rein in these barking dogs,” Mutsvangwa fumed

yesterday. “We respect authority but when we do that, it should not be

mistaken for fear.

“We never fear authority. We are all revolutionaries; we are egalitarians

and should be treated equally, the same way Jonathan is treated.

“Rules which apply to Jonathan must also apply to all Zimbabweans. How can

somebody attack the army general, the Republic’s vice president and they

are not dealt with? That is not the Zanu PF way and has never been the

Zipra and Zanla way and at some point, this thing has to stop.”

