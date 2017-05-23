A video of a Zimbabwean pastor claiming to be on the phone with God during a prayer service has gone viral.

Source: WATCH: Pastor calls ‘Papa God’ on cellphone during prayer service | News24

Johannesburg – A video of a Zimbabwean pastor claiming to be on the phone with God during a prayer service has gone viral.

In the video, Pastor Paul Sanyangore from Victory World International Ministries Church is seen having a conversation with “God”.

On YouTube on Monday, the video had garnered more than 77 000 views. It was posted on March 7. It is not clear where the video was filmed.

In the video, Sanyangore is seen marching to the front of the stage with a woman dressed in a white dress, kneeling down, with both her hands in the air.

“Hello‚ is this heaven? I have a woman here‚ what do you have to say about her?” the pastor asks on his cellphone.

“Praise the Lord,” a second man with a microphone is heard saying.

‘Heaven is online’

The congregation looks on‚ some in disbelief.

This was followed with “Ahh. Oh”‚ as the pastor seemingly listens intently as “God” speaks to him on the other end of the phone.

“I should ask her who is Sibo,” the pastor says out loud.

After asking the woman who Sibo is, the pastor then asks: “What else papa God? God is telling me to ask you why he is showing me a heart.”

The soft-spoken woman could not be heard in the video.

“He says we should pray for your children, two of them… He is saying the one is epileptic the other one is asthmatic.”

Some of the congregants were rejoicing and praising the pastor for his miraculous call with “God”.

The pastor then screamed: “Heaven is online.”

He ended his call by saying to the woman: “Your story has changed.”

WATCH:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



