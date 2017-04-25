Source: We can’t continue blaming sanctions – DailyNews Live

24 April 2017

HARARE – If there is one thing that Zanu PF politicians, including

President Robert Mugabe, have perfected in the last decade, it is to blame

sanctions for everything that has gone bad in this country.

This very disconcerting propaganda has been given legs by government which

is funding a research on the impact of the so-called sanctions despite

obvious evidence showing the man-made blunders which contributed to the

ruin of our once-prosperous economy.

In a rare dose of refreshing news last week, Vice President Emmerson

Mnangagwa went against his colleagues, and rightly urged Zimbabweans to

stop blaming sanctions for the wreck that our country is.

Of course Mnangagwa, just like his colleagues, is also culpable for

perpetuating this rather dishonesty, but his consistence, since he became

VP in 2014, is quite sobering.

We remember his candid interview with a Chinese State television during

his visit to the Asian giant in which he admitted that the country was 20

years behind in development.

The Midlands godfather has also been very clear on government’s policy

inconsistencies and the need to expedite reforms to promote the ease of

doing business.

It was, therefore, quite encouraging that the VP, a hardliner in the eyes

of many Zimbabweans, would come out in the open and encourage change of

direction in the way we deal with the current economic rot.

Surely, we cannot whine about sanctions for the rest of our lives.

Leadership is about solutions and managing crises.

Ever since the restrictive and targeted measures were imposed, more than a

decade ago by Western countries, on Mugabe and his cronies – over human

rights abuses and governance concerns – the regime has used the sanctions

as a scapegoat.

While some remain, most of the sanctions have been lifted, including those

imposed on strategic State-controlled institutions.

It is not the sanctions that have driven us to the current malaise.

Mnangagwa is spot on but admission alone is not enough. Government needs

to walk the talk and set policies that allow the resuscitation of the

economy – including attracting new investment – without blaming sanctions.

The moment government begins to think along those lines, everyone –

including its fierce critics – would begin to see reason for convergence

of ideas.

This doesn’t need rocket science.

However, it takes a wise person to seize the right moment and hopefully

there are wise ones within our government.

