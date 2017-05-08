Source: We either vote, or we all drown – Tsvangirai – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 7 May 2017

HARARE – Dogged opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai (pictured) has

delivered a stark message to long-suffering Zimbabweans: that either all

eligible voters register and participate in next year’s make-or-break

polls, or continue to cry as the country’s political and economic rot

deepens by the day due to Zanu PF’s misrule.

Addressing opposition supporters of political parties coalescing under the

banner of the National Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera) in Chitungwiza

yesterday, Tsvangirai also challenged youths to take an active role in the

affairs of the country, including the watershed 2018 polls.

“In our last election, only five percent of those between the age of 18

and 35 voted. I am now challenging all these young people because you are

allowing us the old people to continue defining your future.

“Are you aware that you are outsourcing your future to the old, even to

grandfathers like (President Robert) Mugabe. You are outsourcing your

future to that old man. What does that mean?

“But let’s not lose heart. Let’s all go and register to vote. On voting

day, we are not supposed to go home without casting our votes.

“And simply going to vote is also not good enough. We must also defend our

vote. We must not leave this duty to only a few people,” Tsvangirai said.

“I am making a final appeal to you. You are the game changers, as 60

percent of those below the age of 40 are the majority of the country’s

population … unfortunately, you are leaving everything in Tsvangirai’s

hands.

“When Zanu PF rigs elections, many of you simply look up to me. Some of

you don’t have national identity cards, others do not even make an effort

to get these ID cards.

“Yet others don’t even come around on the days to register for elections.

So … you are in effect saying the old generation must define your

future,” he added.

The former prime minister in the stability-inducing government of national

unity made his forceful call at a time that he is on the cusp of

finalising coalition agreements with other opposition leaders ahead of

next year’s eagerly-anticipated polls.

He has for the past few months been working feverishly behind the scenes

with former vice president Joice Mujuru and other smaller opposition

leaders to conclude the much-talked about electoral pacts which have

spooked Zanu PF.

In developments which were hailed as very significant, Tsvangirai signed

memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Mujuru and his former secretary

general Welshman Ncube last month, as the make-or-break 2018 elections

loom.

Before then, optimism had been high ever since Tsvangirai and Mujuru

publicly flaunted their readiness to join forces against the ruling party,

when they appeared together in Gweru in August last year.

Analysts have also repeatedly said Mujuru, whose liberation struggle nom

de guerre was Teurai Ropa (Spill Blood), and whose husband Solomon was the

first black post-independence army commander, could provide the

much-needed bridge that opposition parties have been missing to ensure the

smooth transfer of power if they win elections again.

However, they have also warned that without a broad coalition involving

all the major opposition players, Zanu PF would use “its usual thuggish

and foul methods” to retain power in 2018.

Yesterday, Tsvangirai also reiterated his warning to Mugabe and Zanu PF

that the opposition would not accept a rigged election, threatening anew

to dismiss such any such manipulated result.

“I want to tell you one thing, we are now aware of what is happening. They

stole the previous elections and this time around they are not going to do

that because we now know the tactics that they use to rig elections.

“We are going to refuse to accept a result which does not recognise the

choice of the people of Zimbabwe.

“I want to let Zanu PF know that they are now the minority. So, we cannot

expect the minority to defeat the majority.

“Everybody, even those in the rural areas unanimously agree that the

government now needs to be changed. They specifically told me that they no

longer want Mugabe in power,” he said.

Last month, Tsvangirai and Mujuru said there was “no doubt whatsoever”

that the MDC – working together with other opposition parties – would,

like it did in 2008, once again defeat Zanu PF in 2018 and bring to an end

Mugabe’s long but tumultuous rule.

“I stand ready to heed the calls by Zimbabweans that I lead … Indeed,

when I moved across the country, the people said I should lead.

“So, if that is what people want, then I am ready to lead the coalition.

But this should not be about individuals but about Zimbabwe.

“Indeed, the fight for democracy in Zimbabwe is not between Mugabe and

Tsvangirai, but between long-suffering Zimbabweans and a heartless,

looting Zanu PF,” Tsvangirai said.

Soon after, Mujuru said the mooted grand opposition coalition was the only

way of extricating the country from its economic problems.

“As NPP (National People’s Party), we believe that what ought to be 37

years of independence has been turned into 37 years of slavery and misery

to Zimbabweans.

“We believe we have capacity as Zimbabweans to extricate ourselves out of

the social, economic and political mess we find ourselves in, as a result

of Zanu PF’s failed government.

“It is time that all progressive forces within the rank and file of

opposition parties put their differences aside and face the failed Zanu PF

government as a united front by every constitutional means necessary come

2018.

“Our people never went to war so that the destiny of our country can be

turned into political dynasties.

“Zimbabweans deserve to be free and that freedom has to be exercised now.

To that end, as NPP we urge all the progressive forces within the rank and

file of the opposition parties of this country to go back to the basics of

the revolutionary ideals of oneness.

“It is our belief as NPP that what divides us as opposition political

parties are smaller than what binds us as a country. Our motto should

therefore be united we stand, divided we fall,” she said.

