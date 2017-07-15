Source: We will continue engaging Mujuru: Tsvangirai | Newsday (news)

MDC-T has said coalition talks with National People’s Party (NPP) leader, Joice Mujuru are still on despite recent developments, where the former Vice-President is seeking other partners such as Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

BY Xolisani Ncube

MDC-T spokesperson, Obert Gutu yesterday said his party was not moved by any agreements Mujuru entered into with other parties, as long as she did not sign a deal with Zanu PF.

“We will be worried if the NPP was to sign with Zanu PF,” he said.

“We all agree that our common enemy is Zanu PF and anyone fighting that is welcome. NPP is free to sign a pact with anyone and us too signing with anyone, as long as we are all fighting Zanu PF.”

Hopes for a coalition were raised when MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai signed memoranda of understanding with Mujuru and MDC leader, Welshman Ncube in April, but three months on, hopes for a deal seem to be floundering.

Tsvangirai has since signed a deal with Jacob Ngarivhume of Transform Zimbabwe, while Mujuru signed one with the Zimbabwe Union of Democrats (Zunde).

Mujuru is also courting Biti, although the pact has seemingly collapsed.

The latest developments have raised doubts on the opposition’s ability to coalesce against President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF.

MDC-T supporters have made a bold statement that they will only enter into any coalition if Tsvangirai is the leader of the pact, a position Mujuru’s followers, particularly her deputy, Samuel Sipepa Nkomo, have rejected, saying the former Premier was now a spent force and the former Vice-President was the only viable candidate to lead the coalition.

But Gutu said talks were still underway, pleading with supporters and interested stakeholders to be patient with the process.

“We don’t negotiate in public or in the media,” he said.

“I can confidently tell you that the president of the party is seized with the matter. We only request for patience and time. It is not an easy process, but important.”

Mugabe has vowed to crush the coalition in next year’s general elections.